Virginia Fonseca launches new perfume and hits 1 million in sales in record time, says columnist

1 hour ago

New by WePink, the One Touch perfume reached this level in figures in just 4 hours after its launch

Virginia Fonseca hits 1 million in sales with new perfume. Image: Reproduction / official Instagram of the influencer.
That everything that Virginia Fonseca proposes to do is successful, everyone already knows. Now, the digital influencer has achieved yet another feat with the launch of a colony by hitting 1 million reais in sales in record time. The blonde was already preparing the public for a few days and the news came this September 7th holiday.

The information is from the LeoDias column, from the Metrópoles website. New from WePink, the One Touch perfume reached this level in figures in just 4 hours after its launch. The cologne has 30% essence, which, according to the manufacturer, results in greater fixation, in addition to exuding power. The fragrance refers to authenticity, elegance.

According to the influencer, the new cologne represents femininity with a mix of flowers. “I’m the type of person who loves perfume and doesn’t settle for the same scent over and over again. I am a woman of many facets, wife, mother, businesswoman, among others, and that’s why I have a scent for every moment”declared Leonardo’s daughter-in-law about the new perfume.

The launch is on sale for R$ 199.90 on the WePink website. The perfumes signed by Virginia Fonseca are the result of a business partnership between her and Samara Pink, which created the WePink cosmetics brand, one of the most sought after lines by women today. It is worth remembering that, last April, after two weeks of launch, the VF fragrance became a public phenomenon in e-commerce and generated more than R$ 2 million, which was an unprecedented feat for a brand new to the market.

