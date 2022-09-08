Viviane Araujo’s mother-in-law shows her newborn grandson: ‘Face of the father’

Viviane Araujo’s mother-in-law enchants by showing new photo of the birth of her grandson, Joaquim, on social networks

Last Tuesday, the 6th, the actress Viviane Araujogave birth Joaquimher first child with Guilherme Militão, and delighted fans with the first photos of the baby’s birth. Now, her mother-in-law, Yara Militão, also showed a photo of the baby’s arrival on social media.

The artist’s mother-in-law showed a never-before-seen photo of the birth and showed Viviane with the baby on her lap shortly after birth. In the picture, she melted and said: “the father’s face”.

Furthermore, Yara also shared a message from the baby’s uncle, Diogo Militao, about the arrival of the boy. “September 6th. The day our family grew up. The day I didn’t imagine I would be so happy to see the picture of this drop of people. Joaquim barely arrived and already brought so much warmth to our hearts. Despite the distance, I try the way I can to enjoy the beginning of this life that arrived receiving a lot of love, affection and affection. I’m already here excited counting the days to see my nephew up close. Now it’s Uncle Diogo“, he said.

Viviane Araujo recalls the decision to get pregnant

Recently, Viviane Araújo participated in the Grão de Gente podcast and told that she became pregnant through in vitro fertilization and egg donation – which is when an egg from a donor woman is used. “Right away, I said: ‘Dr. I have no problem if my egg has to be donated’. That was in 2020. Only I was so busy with work. I had a contract and, with the pandemic, I didn’t know if I was going to come back, if I wasn’t, so I couldn’t do it either.“, she said.

And completed: “A year later, which was last year, in 2021, that’s when I started the whole treatment, the whole process, to see how my uterus was doing, if I could generate and everything else. I did a battery of tests and, thanks to God, it all worked out, I didn’t have any problems“.

Follow CARAS on Helo and follow our content!