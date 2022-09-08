Viviane Araujo’s son draws attention for his resemblance to his father. Compare!

One new photo of Viviane Araujo and Guilherme Militão’s son, Joaquim, once again enchanted the web. Born on Tuesday (6) in a maternity hospital in Rio, the baby was compared to father for physical resemblancereinforcing the opinion of the businessman’s mother, with whom the actress married in 2021. The new photo of Joaquim was shared by an Instagram account dedicated to the boy.

“A prince passing on your screen”, wrote the internet user responsible for the post. “The mother just gave birth and the son comes with the face of the father. Very beautiful, congratulations, happiness and health”, wrote another fan of the boy’s parents, who delighted celebrities when he appeared with his mother in photos of the birth.

“Congratulations to the couple, Joaquim looks a lot like his father”, agreed a second. Other accounts reposted the photo, in which the baby appears sleeping, and again the resemblance between father and son was noticed. “Dad’s face,” wrote one Instagram user. “Guilherme’s face”, agreed another.

Other netizens praised Joaquim’s beauty. “How cute”, “beautiful child”, “very cute” and “beautiful to live” and “very beautiful” were other comments left on the web. Hours after giving birth at age 47, Viviane summed up her feelings with the arrival of her first child. “I’m in the area! I arrived! How much emotion for my dad and my mom!”, wrote the queen of drums from Salgueiro.