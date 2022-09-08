“Want to appear”; Pilhado clashes with Palmeiras and Verdão fans revolt with the attitude of the reporter

Palmeiras is eliminated from the Copa Libertadores of America. After conquering America in the last two years, Verdão failed to reach its third consecutive final of the continental tournament. It is true that the Palestinian team was very close to stamping its ticket to Guayaquil, Ecuador.. That’s because until the 23rd minute of the second half, the team led by Abel Ferreira beat Athletico Paranaense by 2 to 0. But, with goals from Pablo and Terans, the vacancy was for the team from Curitiba, which won the first confrontation at the Arena da Baixada, on August 30, 1-0.

To make matters worse, some Palmeiras fans got involved in a fight with the former Globo journalist, Thiago Asmar, better known as Pilhado.. At the time, the fanatical fans of Verdão considered that the reporter could not be at Allianz Parque because the professional was a flamengo player. The journalist, in turn, did not let it go and retorted the Palmeiras.

“Me? I do my job” confronted Pilhado. “You’re doing your job, but you’re a mulambo”, countered the fan. “You had to be in Rio, fuck! You didn’t have to be here. This is Palmeiras!”, detonated a palmeirense. Pilhado, in turn, countered the accusation shortly afterwards. “Paying dick? I do my job, brother. I always give morals to Palmeiras. I did the cover. Did I not cover? Have you ever seen me working? I cover Palmeiras. I reported on Palmeiras. I do my job well”he replied, with a series of fingers pointed in his face.

It didn’t take long for Pilhado to explain what happened around Allianz Parque. At the time, the reporter explained that Verdão fans tried to subpoena him during his work. “THEY TRIED TO INTIMIDATE ME, but I will always be a journalist in the MIDDLE OF THE FAN, without fear of passing on my football truth! Just to make it clear: I received a lot of affection from the Palmeiras fans and only a group of four fans tried to intimidate me!”, said the reporter on twitter.

Even showing his dissatisfaction, but also praising the crowd, the Palmeirense fan criticized the reporter on twitter: “Pilhado, I like you, but in this one you wanted to show up too much.. Cara didn’t say anything much for the moment and you went to chat. Even though he’s good, he’s still a carioca, he wants to win by screaming”, rated a fan.