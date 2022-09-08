We find out who the 12 MasterChef Professionals participants are

The LeoDias column found out who are the 12 chefs who will participate in the fourth season of the reality show MasterChef Professionals, which will premiere next Tuesday (13/9) on Band.

after four years away from tuesday nights–fairthe chef-oriented version will bring evidence with different complexities. The gastronomy wasm of the sectors that underwent the most changes in the last two years because pandemic. The kitchen professionals had to prepare nnew business structures and create others ways of interacting with the customer and to think about food. Are those people what knew how to reinvent themselves and adapt in the midst of the crisis that will be nothe new edition. People who always had talent, but learned that only that not enough. IT IS I need to be ready to face any perrengue efdo the best with what life offers.

Meet the 12 competitors:

THEnanda

27 years/ saints (SP)

Caiçara de Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, the professional liked to take care of crabs before they were cooked when she was a child. She is very creative, intuitive and versatile. She has already practiced swimming, studied arts, but she only found herself in gastronomy. she has like hobby visit museums for the silence and calm that the environment brings. He has worked at the star restaurant DOM, by Alex Atala, with chef Marcelo Corrêa Bastos and also in Argentina. He is currently part of the team at the Charco restaurant. She calls herself a maniac for organization: if someone messes up her space, the bug will take it! came to the MasterChef Professionals to showcase their talent and represent young women who need more of a voice in the kitchen.

Çlaudia

48 years/ Aracaju (IF)

Claudinha, as she likes to be called, is pure Northeastern vanity and energy. A very loving and determined mother, she started studying cooking at age 40. With eight years in the profession, she has worked in the United States and at South Korea, she was a gastronomy teacher and currently runs her bistro. She competed for the Dólmã award in 2022 and was called by Itamaraty to represent the delicacies of Sergipe in 2023. She came to the MasterChef Professionals to show the cuisine of her state and present the entire repertoire she has accumulated around the world, highlighting the power of the Northeastern woman.

Diego

41 years/ Sao Paulo (SP)

Since childhood, living among strong women with an intense connection with cooking, he has accumulated more than 20 years of experience in gastronomy. He traveled the world in search of knowledge, passing through Michelin-starred restaurants and working with big names., such as Alex Atala, Carla Pernambuco, Sergio Arno and Gordon Ramsay, judge of the MasterChef in the United States. in one ofand his travels to Africa met The Angola, where he learned to prepare various exotic meats and understood how the culture of food forms a nation. With all this accumulated baggage, full of technique and ready to take on new flights, the paulistano promises to face thechallenges of this intense competition.

ANDllen

24 years/ Olinda (FOOT)

He comes put the Pernambuco seasoning in the dispute. in love with curinal since early and big fan of MasterChef, saw the program as an inspiration. In season, your father was a full-fledged cook and today the young woman of just 24 years honor his memory by the stove. Smiling and communicative, wants to prove that he is not afraid of the chefs with more experience than her. With a strong base in Northeastern gastronomy, he has already headed the kitchen of a famous inn in Fernando de Noronha and also guarantees himself as a great parrillera. promise that seasoning will never be lacking in your preparations and neither will the soundtrack! It will sing a lot and shake the structuresras do MasterChef Professionals.

ANDnzo

23 years/ Santa Maria (LOL)

IT IS the most young in the kitchen of MasterChef Professionals and wants to show all the focus that a self-taught person needs to stand out. In gastronomic books he found his passion and not fears the most experienced. He began his successful trail at the famous Praia do Rosa, in Santa Catarina, still as a washing machine plates. THEthe few started to stand out and move up the ranks until they becamebecome a top cook, including advising restaurants in the region. Adventurous, the young prodigy gave a “see you soon” to the beaches to try life in São Paulo, working with the iingredients you like the most nothe restaurant Barbecue by the Sea. Has a little foot in contemporary food and bets on his strong personality to go far in the competition. He doesn’t want to follow a pattern, he’s defiant and he’s ready to show that age and CV don’t make champions.

Hichel

43 years/ Sorocaba (SP)

Gaucho with a reputation as a marrento, began The career working in renowned restaurants in Porto Alegre, his hometown, and today teaches and coordinates five establishments in São Paulo. For he, The his greatest achievement was having created his mobile kitchen, an equipped foodtruck, where he has freedom to move through the streets and also through the most different styles of gastronomy. What if somebody asks for the menu, he answers: “It’s what I’m in the mood to cook today”. very competitive, is a fanatic for Gremio. The competitor says who doesn’t like to take the insults home, but wants to face the MasterChef in a good mood, like a football match between friends.

Luciane

36 years/ Sao Paulo (SP)

It bets on its healthy gastronomy repertoire to stand out in the MasterChef Professionals. He started his career in London and worked in different restaurants across Europe. In Brazil, she has been executive chef for ten years at the Frutaria São Paulo restaurant chain. With a successful career and an intense routine, she’s not the type to take orders in the kitchen. Genius and communicative, she is not afraid to stand up and speak her mind. She believes her ease with leadership will help her take home the trophy.

Marcelus

37 years/ Christmas (RN)

He comes from a family formed by dentists and chefs, but ended up opting for the gastronomy side. He likes games, movies and old motorcycles. He worked at restaurants in Belém, Florianópolis, United States and currently heads Bule, on the coast of the state of Rio Grande do Sul. Inside the kitchen is very organizedI love and almost have obsession by cleaning. In the program, would you like show your individual work for believing that inside a kitchen you don’t always get the necessary recognition.

Maril

37 years/ Recife (FOOT)

who listens the voice can get confused about your origin. The Recife native has lived in Lisbon for four years and has a “little bit” of a Portuguese accent in her vocabulary. But Portugal is not the only one place that she met. Working for an airline, she traveled to more than 40 countries and ended up falling in love with gastronomy. He left his career and went into the kitchen, which ended up taking the Pernambuco The venture into portuguese soil. Quite competitive and determined, she will use the strength she gains in crossfit as the engine to take the coveted trophy of the MasterChef Professionals to the northeast.

Thalyta

30 years/ Porto Alegre (LOL)

Starting The career in France, he left his mark in renowned restaurants and institutes in Paris. With French at the tip of his tongue, he traveled to Canada, working with French-Italian influences at a famous hotel. Quite calm, organized and conscientious, she gave up her life in the kitchens for two years to dedicate herself to to the production of gastronomic content in the social networks. Proving that size doesn’t matter, she’s ready to put on the dolman once again and ensures that, in her hanatural bitat, becomes a giant. The gaúcha promises delicacy and a lot of personality in the kitchen and guarantees that she will conquer the palate of the judges with her inventions.

Thyago

39 years old/ maringá (PR)

who sees your quiet appearance can’t imagine how competitive he is. A martial artist for many years, he is focused and disciplined in the kitchen as well. Former physical therapist, his passion for cooking helped him get through his grief for his brother and gave him a big push to change careers. He studied gastronomy in Italy, worked in restaurants across Europe, some with Michelin stars, and then further enriched his repertoire by living in Australia for a while. At the moment, he runs a restaurant in Maringá, teaches classes and sells pasta, one of his strengths. It is with this international background that it seeks to win the biggest gastronomic competition in the world.

Wilson

39 years old/ Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Big in heart and in spices, he is a chef in a famous hotel in the Marvelous City. Much of what he knows he learned during his stay in the United States as a teenager. He started in the salon as a waiter and gradually conquered his space in the kitchen. He lived with local families and understood the importance of cuisine loaded with ancestry and which is now rooted in his life. With these experiences, he carries strong references from the soul food American and will use all its baggage to win over the judges. It promises to face with an open heart the challenges of the MasterChef Professionals cI like everything you do in life.

premission

beyond the trophy MasterChef Professionals 2022great symbol of the best chef from Brazil, the champion takes home a prize of R$ 300 thousand and a Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2023, an SUV with a renewed design, full of technology and comfort. Britânia will still give you 20 products to make your kitchen complete. Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray and Smirnoff to offerto a home bar and a mixology course to make it a expert in harmonizing recipes with drinks.

Created by Franc Roddam, the format MasterChef Professionals is represented internationally by Banijay. O program is a production by Endemol Shine Brasil for Band and Discovery Home & Health. O talent show airs every Tuesday at 10:30 pm on the Band screen. The attraction is also aired every Friday at 18:25, on the Discovery Home & Health channel and on-demand in discovery+.

