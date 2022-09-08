Because of the Independence holiday, the Mega-Sena draw takes place this Thursday (8). There are R$ 60 million at stake for the lucky one who hits the six dozen drawn.

What can you buy with all that money? O UOL gives you some tips.

Car that goes to 100km/h in just 2 seconds

With the R$60 million from Mega-Sena, you can buy two Bugatti Divo cars, which are worth US$5.8 million each (approximately R$29.9 million at the current price).

Launched in 2018, the vehicle has a W16 8.0 engine, which delivers 1,520 hp. The top speed is 380km/h, and it goes from 0 to 100km/h in just 2.4 seconds.

The rear grille is all built with 3D printing parts, including 44 independent LED fillets with a three-dimensional effect for the signal lights.

The interior is completely handmade.

Mansion that belonged to Hebe Camargo, in Morumbi, in São Paulo: value is R$ 60 million Image: Playback/YouTube

Hebe Camargo’s Mansion in Morumbi

With seven thousand square meters and costing R$ 60 million, you can buy the mansion that belonged to Hebe Camargo.

Built in the Morumbi region of São Paulo, the structure is intact, with personal objects and works of art, such as paintings by Di Cavalcante and Gustavo Rosa, and the furniture left by the presenter.

In addition, the chapel built by Hebe still remains untouched.

mansion in the united states

If you want to move to the United States, you can look for a mansion similar to the one purchased by actor Michael B. Jordan.

There are 1,143 square meters of built area in Los Angeles, California. In all, the house has eight bedrooms, ten bathrooms and four half baths.

To make the house even more striking, a waterfall was installed inside the residence, which has an elevator to connect the three floors.

The value of the mansion is R$ 60 million. What about?

Somnio is the largest residential yacht in the world, with apartments starting at R$60 million Image: Somnio Superyachts/Disclosure

A house on the high seas

It is becoming fashionable to build boats that have housing included. In 2024, another one will arrive, assembled by a Norwegian shipyard.

Somnio will have 39 apartments, with prices starting at R$60 million. Sizes range from 1,500 square meters to 6,500 square meters.

There are six floors of apartments on 222 meters of yacht. There is gym, kitchen, gym, library and dining room.

Detail: the interior of the apartments is fully customizable, with the support of Swedish decorators.

In the common areas, there is a wine cellar with capacity for 10,000 bottles.