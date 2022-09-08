What fuel? Gasoline is more advantageous in 23 states and DF

fill the tank with gasoline is worth more what to supply with ethanol in at least 23 Brazilian states and the Federal District. The calculations consider the heating value of the two fuels and the average price recorded in the last week.

According to the most recent price survey by the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Biofuels), the average price of gasoline reached R$ 5.25 a liter in the week ended August 26. Ethanol cost, on average, R$ 3.84 in the period.

To find out what is more worthwhile, the calculations consider that ethanol is advantageous when its price is below 70% of the price of gasoline. Based on this formula, the petroleum derivative only surpassed the biofuel in Mato Grosso.

In São Paulo, the percentage was 70.96%, so the consumer can choose either one or two. It was not possible to collect enough data in the state of Amapá.

Check the table below for the difference between fuel prices and see which one is more advantageous in each Brazilian state:

stateDifferencemore advantageous
Acre85.99%Gasoline
alagoas89.16%Gasoline
amapáUndefinedUndefined
amazon83.94%Gasoline
Bahia83.76%Gasoline
Ceará91.93%Gasoline
Federal District83.70%Gasoline
Holy Spirit85.66%Gasoline
Goiás72.11%Gasoline
maranhão93.40%Gasoline
Mato Grosso66.60%Ethanol
Mato Grosso do Sul79.68%Gasoline
Minas Gerais73.90%Gasoline
For95.34%Gasoline
Paraíba85.10%Gasoline
Paraná77.01%Gasoline
Pernambuco90.04%Gasoline
Piauí83.46%Gasoline
Rio de Janeiro83.82%Gasoline
large northern river91.90%Gasoline
Rio Grande do Sul100.59%Gasoline
Rondônia97.36%Gasoline
Roraima94.40%Gasoline
Santa Catarina91.70%Gasoline
Sao Paulo70.96%no difference
Sergipe94.96%Gasoline
Tocantins87.43%Gasoline

