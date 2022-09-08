What is senna tea for? Check out the benefits and start drinking today

Chorozinho – CE, today, September 7, 2022, by Iara Costa – have you heard that senna tea It helps to lose weight, doesn’t it? But is that really what the experts say?

Namely, there are no miracle teas, and moreover, these should be consumed in moderation in order to avoid side effects. If you want to know the true effects of senna, check out this article in full.

Can anyone drink senna tea?

despite the senna tea possess medicinal properties and serve for numerous health problems, not all people can consume it. Namely, this tea is contraindicated for:

Pregnant;

Women who breastfeed;

Under 14 years old;

Seniors;

Menstrual women;

People with intestinal diseases.

According to an article published by G1, on 7/9/2019, on the blog Welfare (Globo) – Warns against the risk of taking medicinal teas in excess, as they can cause serious side effects.

Benefits of this drink

According to Lais Souza, in an article written by JC online, on 01/7/2021, website wow – The use of senna tea is indicated in cases of constipation. However, the nutritionist points out that this should not be consumed with the aim of losing weight.

In addition, this tea when consumed in large doses can cause dehydration of the body as side effects. Therefore, its main benefit, in fact, is the better functioning of the intestine.

That’s because, it significantly improves the functioning of the large intestine. In addition, this herb has anti-inflammatory properties. Therefore, these help in the treatment of headaches, cramps and even joint inflammation.

How to prepare senna tea?

to prepare the senna tea you will need:

1 to 2 grams of senna leaves (preferably green);

250ml of water.

First, put the herb to boil and when it is boiling, place the senna leaves in a mug along with the water. Then wait a few minutes until the drink is cold.

After that, strain and it can be consumed. However, drink it only when you experience symptoms of constipation. Consume it twice a day, if there are symptoms, and do not exceed consumption in 3 consecutive days.

Well, now you know when to consume the senna tea, be careful when consuming it, beauty? If you like this type of content, keep following our blog. See you in the next post, big hug!