What is the London Bridge protocol being talked about on social media?

It seems the world is about to see the end of an era. Queen Elizabeth II is in poor health and even her children have been called to meet her. With the news, people on social media are asking themselves: What is the London Bridge Protocol? Legacy Plus explains to you

However, one of the topics that took over Twitter, for example, was the expression London Bridge. But why would London Bridge be a hot topic at a time when Queen Elizabeth is in poor health? O Legacy Plus will explain it to you straight, in the best way possible so that you understand a little more about the British protocols in relation to the monarchy.

What is the London Bridge protocol?

The call London Bridge Protocol (or London Bridge Operation in free translation) is nothing more than a plan to announce the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The plan was conceived in 1960 and it is updated every year, probably for changes and adaptations in case it is necessary to use it.

It is believed that the phrase that will announce the death of the Queen Elizabeth be “London bridge is down“but there’s not much certainty since London Bridge was attacked in 2017. However, that’s how the plan is known and it’s become quite popular with people who like the royal family and know all about them.

And how it works?

In this case, Elizabeth will have a Private Secretary to the Queen, who will first learn of her death. He is responsible for transmitting the news to the british prime minister and employees will have to use the phrase quoted above through secure phone lines.

After that, the news must be broadcast to the fifteen countries from which the Queen Elizabeth is head of state and the governments of other countries. In other words, there is a whole protocol to be followed so that the announcement of the death of the monarch is made. The most interesting thing about understanding all this is seeing how they are already preparing for it.

However, it is not just up to government officials to report the announcement. The media also has its part, since the announcement has to be made by the Press Association and for BBC. As part of protocol, there is a light inside the studios that flashes to inform journalists of the Queen’s demise.

And it doesn’t stop there, as all programming is suspended and replaced by a darker theme because of the news. And this, apparently, is happening in a subtle way.

On Twitter, the public is apprehensive, because the BBC has already changed the color of its website (from red to black) and journalists are wearing black ties. In addition, the station suspended all its programming until 6 pm today, which is leading internet users to believe that Queen Elizabeth II has already died.

The BBC reporter in the black tie!!!!!

Which is one of the protocols when the "London Bridge is down" happens

As it is the death of a monarch, a queen, there are several points within the protocol. For example, if the Queen Elizabeth If you die in one of your palaces in Scotland, there is a specific train to take your body. If she dies in another country, a plane BAe 146 CC of The Royal Squadron is responsible for the transport of the monarch.

Even The Crown, Netflix’s series about the British royal family, has a plan for the Queen’s demise. If that happens, the episodes of the following seasons will be postponed (it is not known for how long) out of respect for the monarch and her family. Bearing in mind that the British royal family has not been very fond of what The Crown has shown on the screens. Would this plan made by the creators of the plot work?

We are following all the information about the health case of the Queen Elizabeth II. continue here on Legacy Plus and follow all the news of the day.