What is this option and how does it work?

What is the Nubank Immediate Reservation and how does it work? Learn all about the profitability and risks of this investment

The Nu Reserva Imediata fund, created in January 2022, is a new name for an old product: the DI Referenced Fixed Income Fund. Most of the fund’s money is fixed-income securities. Therefore, the application is similar to some investments that other financial institutions offer.

One of the main advantages that Nubank brings is that the minimum investment is only R$ 1. In addition, there is low risk and high liquidity, that is, you can redeem the money at any time.

According to data from the Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Market Entities (Anbima), Fintech’s investment has already attracted 44,000 shareholders and a net worth of R$35 million.

The Nu Reserva Imediata fund is available both on the NuInvest platform and in the app.

What is Investment Fund?

With regard to Investment Funds, it can be said that they are a type of collective financial investment. That is, several people can invest in the same fund. Thus, when the client applies a value, the management company invests in other financial products.

The funds can be real estate, government bonds, shares, derivatives or in fixed income investments, such as Nu Reserva Imediata.

How does the Investment Fund work?

The investment fund works as follows: when investing in a fund, the investor gives the management company the right to reinvest the amount in the aforementioned securities and products. That is, the profit and profitability are passed on to the people who invested some amount in it.

In this way, investing in an investment fund is the same thing as buying a share of it, all people who paid the same amount for a share of a fund receive the same return.

Therefore, the more shares, the greater the profit.

Main features of the Nubank Immediate Reserve

Check out the main features and advantages of the Nubank Immediate Reservation.

Fixed income: Nu Reserva is made up of repo operations, private credit securities and government bonds, all of which are fixed income assets.

Quick Rescue: You can redeem the amount invested up to 2 pm on business days and receive the amount after 6 pm on the same day.

Low risk: Nu Reserva has stability and little volatility, since the securities that are part of the fund are public or private and contain low credit risk.

Initial investment: You can start investing with just R$1.

Administration fee: Nu Reserva has one of the lowest rates on the market: just 0.3% per year.

