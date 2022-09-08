What will be the Guns N’ Roses setlist? Band returns to 5th Rock in Rio with the same tour and little news | Rock in Rio 2022

The band comes to its fifth Rock in Rio as the main attraction this Thursday (8). See the full schedule.

Axl Rose’s humor is always a surprise. In 2022, his voice has also been in doubt. His throat blew up at a gig in Norway, and months later he canceled a gig in Scotland due to vocal problems.

1 of 2 Axl Rose sings at Guns N’ Roses concert at São Paulo Trip — Photo: Celso Tavares/G1 Axl Rose sings at Guns N’ Roses show at São Paulo Trip — Photo: Celso Tavares/G1

The tour is more or less the same as the one that went through Rock in Rio in 2017, after Slash made peace with Axl and returned to the band’s guitar.

But last year, they released the group’s first two tracks since 2008’s “Chinese Democracy” album. “Absurd” and “Hard Skool” are appearing on more recent shows. The songs are leftovers from the album’s era from 14 years ago.

There are rumors that they are making other new tracks and may release this year. But of course the show is packed with must-have songs. The band arrives for the tenth time in Brazil knowing very well what the public wants.

2 of 2 Slash plays at Guns N’ Roses show at São Paulo Trip — Photo: Celso Tavares/G1 Slash plays at Guns N’ Roses show at São Paulo Trip — Photo: Celso Tavares/G1

In addition to the irregular shows in 2017 and 2011 mentioned in this text, the band also played at Rock in Rio in:

1991, with the Maracanã packed and Axl threatening not to take the stage for disagreeing with the broadcasting contract;

and in 2001, in the era without Slash and with dancers and drummers from Viradouro on stage.

What will be the Guns N’ Roses setlist at Rock in Rio?

See the repertoire of the band’s most recent shows: