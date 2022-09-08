What will change with the arrival of Real Digital?

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Real Digital is the future Brazilian virtual currency and the Central Bank is responsible for its development. According to the monetary authority, a pilot project should be launched in the first half of 2023. The guidelines for the new currency were launched last year.

With Real Digital, Brazil follows the path of technological innovations related to the financial market. The currency will focus on new technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart contracts.

Real Digital

Real Digital, as its name implies, is an extension of Real, only digital. Know some characteristics of the new Brazilian currency.

Issue by the Central Bank;

Distribution mediated by banks and payment institutions;

It can be exchanged for physical Real notes and vice versa;

The price against other currencies will be the same;

Banks are unable to lend to third parties and return to customers, as with the traditional Real.

In addition, it is worth mentioning that Real Digital is not a cryptocurrency, since the issuance is made by the Central Bank itself. In this sense, the coin does not depend on mining, as with cryptos, and therefore has a lower volatility.

The novelty will also feature legal and cyber security. Transactions must take place on a network called Web3.

According to the BC, the Brazilian digital currency should lower the costs of operations carried out by banks and increase the inclusion of consumers in this digital financial market, which has been growing in recent years.

Also, Real Digital will enable financial transactions related to digital assets. The aim is to democratize access to this medium and make these types of transactions cheaper.

Buying and selling abroad will also be made easier with the new digital currency.

The Central Bank states that this is another step in the direction of the financial market. As the authority points out, more than 70 governments from different countries are in the process of developing digital currencies. This corresponds to about 90% of the world’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product).

There is still no release date for the digital currency for the Brazilian population. This depends exclusively on the tests that will be carried out in the pilot project next year. At this stage, only a few participants will be selected, on a limited basis.

In June 2021, when the official guidelines were released, the Central Bank talked about the launch within a 3-year timeframe.

