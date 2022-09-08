Whindersson Nunes gets involved in Anitta’s fight with Ratinho; Look

Anitta and Mouse exchange barbs (Photo: Getty and Reproduction/SBT)

Whindersson Nunes got involved in the fight between Anitta and Ratinho on the holiday of September 7th. On his Twitter, the comedian stated that he “wouldn’t like to have a grandson like Ratinho”. The publication, which garnered many likes and shares, was made after the SBT presenter said that Anitta is not an example and would not like her granddaughters to be inspired by the singer.

“I don’t agree with some things that Anitta does. I think it’s exaggerated. She has talent, but she doesn’t need certain things. Anitta is no example”, said Mouse during the painting “Ten or Thousand” last Monday (5) . “I have six granddaughters and I wouldn’t like one of them to be inspired by Anitta. I’ve never asked if they like Anitta, but I wouldn’t like them to follow the singer,” added Silvio Santos’ broadcaster.

old bullshit

Ratinho’s positioning was a topic of conversation on social media. It is worth remembering, however, that the beef between him and Anitta is already old. In 2021, the presenter said that the singer only chose the boy with whom she works in the clip “Envolver” for having sexual interest and fired criticism against her controversial anus tattoo.

“Says the guy who makes money doing DNA testing on TV”, wrote the powerful, with a sequence of emojis that symbolize a laugh.

After that, on her show, Mouse criticized her again. “You think you can do anything. Anitta, you can almost anything, but you have to be a little example too. Gretchen in her day was much more famous than you, see?”