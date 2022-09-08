Who is entitled to PIS/Pasep of R$ 3 thousand still in 2022?

Those who did not redeem the Social Integration Program (PIS) of the last two years (2020 and 2021) may be entitled to withdraw up to R$ 3 thousand. This occurs because the PIS/Pasep fund quotas are released for withdrawal.

There are about 10 million workers who have some amount to redeem in the fund. Of this amount, 470 thousand citizens are entitled to the 2020 base year salary allowance and 320 thousand to the 2019 base year allowance.

What is the value of PIS?

In this way, the PIS for 2020 can reach R$ 1,212.00, and for 2019 to R$ 1,100.00 – an amount corresponding to the minimum wage at the time. However, the value depends on the months in which the worker had the contract signed. Therefore, it is necessary to have at least 30 days of registration in the portfolio in the mentioned years. Thus, the R$ 3 thousand can be withdrawn by those who worked in the 2 years and did not withdraw the amount.

The forgotten R$ 400 million can be withdrawn until December 29.

Who is entitled to PIS/Pasep?

Those who fall into the following situations in the base year are entitled to PIS/Pasep:

He received, on average, up to two minimum wages per month;

It was registered in a portfolio;

Worked for at least 30 days a year;

He had been enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

It had the data updated by the employer in the Annual Report of Social Information (Rais) or eSocial, according to the category of the company.

Domestic employees are not entitled to the allowance, because for this it is necessary to have an employment relationship with a company, not being valid a relationship with an individual.

How to withdraw PIS/Pasep?

Anyone who has a checking or savings account at Caixa or Banco do Brasil receives credit directly into the account. However, if the citizen is not a customer of these banks, he can look for them, carrying a photo identification document and the PIS / Pasep number.

The PIS/Pasep number can be consulted on the Meu INSS website, through the National Social Information Registry (CNIS), on the FGTS app (available for Android and iOS) and on the Caixa Trabalhador app (available for Android and iOS)

It is also possible to access the amount of the allowance through the Caixa Tem app (available for Android and iOS), or with the Citizen Card through self-service terminals, lottery and Caixa Aqui stations.

