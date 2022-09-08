Who is Leticia Spiller’s Husband? Meet the Uruguayan Pablo Vares

Leticia Spiller’s husband, Pablo Vares, exposed the attacks on his appearance that he receives on social media and replied: “How about each one taking care of their own life, huh? I take care of my teeth, they are naturally yellow and a little crooked. So what?”

Leticia confirmed that she was married to the musician in 2018. Pablo, who is Uruguayan and arrived in Brazil in 2012, has already said that at the beginning of the relationship he had no idea of ​​the size of his beloved’s fame.

In an interview with Quem magazine in 2020, Pablo stated: “I had no idea who she was. I was never one to watch soap operas. I spent almost five years without watching TV. I had to live off my art and show it to myself and to my family and I’ve always been very focused”.

He only found out when he saw the fans interacting with her: “When I started working with Letícia in the theater, we made some trips with the show and in Minas there were a crowd that went up to her. We couldn’t even walk down the street. that hit me,” he recalled.

The two met in 2016 when they acted in the play “Doroteia”. For the wedding, they dispensed with a garland:

“We already live together. I come from abroad, but I learned here in Brazil that if you live together, it’s already marriage,” said the Uruguayan musician to UOL in 2018.