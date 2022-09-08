Who takes over the British throne after Elizabeth II’s death? See the line of succession

Prince Charles is the first in the lineage and has represented the monarch at some official events.

Buckingham Palace’s health warning queen elizabeth II this Thursday, 8, worries the royal family. At age 96, the monarch was placed under medical supervision. “Following a further assessment this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended that she remain under medical surveillance,” the statement reads, adding that “the Queen remains comfortable and will remain at Balmoral,” however. , Elizabeth II’s children and grandchildren, including Harry and his wife Megan, who live in the United States, were called up and traveled to Scotland. If the monarch dies, the first in the line of succession is their first child, Prince Charles who has already replaced her mother at some official events, such as the traditional opening ceremony of the British Parliament. next comes William, the firstborn of Charles. There is speculation that the father will step down so he can stay ahead of British change. After him come the three sons: George, Charlotte and Louis. Finally, it appears Harryand then, Archie Harrisonthe last in the line of succession.

