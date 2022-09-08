With new threat of flight stoppage due to pilots strike, Lufthansa and union reach agreement

Airbus A340-600 – Image: Lufthansa





After the pilots’ strike last Friday, September 2nd, which left most of Lufthansa’s flights on the ground, the company announced on Tuesday, September 6th, that it would continue collective negotiations with the pilots (Vereinigung Cockpit – VC) under high time pressure.

According to the company, due to the new strike call published last night, flight cancellations for Wednesday and Thursday should be decided by 12:00 today. This would be necessary for aircraft and crew scheduling, as well as providing minimal advance notice to affected passengers.

If the strike went ahead on the 7th and 8th of September, massive effects on Lufthansa’s flight operations would again be expected.

Michael Niggemann, Director of Human Resources and Director of Labor at Deutsche Lufthansa AG, said:

“It is unfortunate that this wage dispute continues to escalate despite an agreed negotiation date. We do not have any understanding for this course of action. The climb path is also wrong because we know that our pilots would rather fly than stop. We will do everything in our power to succeed with an improved offer, even under time pressure.”





After the Vereinigung Cockpit’s collective bargaining demand was amended last Friday as a result of a decision by the Munich labor court, the union would file the new demand for the first time today.

The previous demand for automated inflation compensation has been replaced by a demand for an 8.2% annual salary increase starting in 2023 – plus a 5.5% increase this year. The union demands list contained a total of 16 individual points.

With this, Lufthansa would make an improved offer today, after previously being offered a raise of 500 euros on 1 September 2022 and 400 euros on 1 April 2023.

Although at the time of publishing this article, Lufthansa had not released an update on Tuesday’s offer and negotiation, euronews reported that there was an agreement after last-minute salary negotiations.

According to the European portal, the union stated that the two sides had agreed in principle on “an extensive package of monetary and structural issues”, leading to the cancellation of the strike. Details of the agreement will be released in the coming days.

With information from Lufthansa



