With pandemic, health, education and standard of living went back 5 years, says UN

The covid-19 pandemic, the measures of lockdown and other crises caused a five-year setback in humanity’s development in health, education and quality of life, according to a report released by the United Nations (UN) this Thursday, 8.

According to the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the Human Development Index (HDI) has fallen for two years in a row — 2020 and 2021 — for the first time since its creation 30 years ago. The HDI measures life expectancy, the level of education and quality of life in countries.

A factor contributing considerably to the recent decline in the HDI was the global reduction in life expectancy, which dropped from 73 years in 2019 to 71.4 years in 2021.

“That means we die earlier, we are less educated and our incomes are falling,” said UNDP Director Achim Steiner. “With just these three parameters, you can get an idea of ​​why so many people are starting to feel desperate, frustrated, worried about the future.”

According to the report, entitled Uncertain times, unstable lives, the two-year decline was “erasing the achievements of the previous five years”. In addition to the pandemic, the report cites political, economic and environmental crises as the reason for the setback, without specifying them.

The war in Ukraine in February this year is still in the report, which analyzed the data up to 2021. But, Steiner said, the observed consequences of the Russian invasion on food distribution and energy supply bring “dark prospects” for 2022.

“We’ve had disasters before. We’ve had conflicts before. But the confluence of what we are facing now is a major setback for human development,” said the UNDP/UN director, adding that the setback affects more than 90% of the world’s countries.

Switzerland, Norway and Iceland remain at the top of the Human Development list, while South Sudan, Chad and Niger appear at the bottom. And while some countries began to recover from the pandemic, many nations in Latin America, Africa, South Asia and the Caribbean had not yet recovered when the war in Ukraine began.

The UN report presents suggestions for making progress in human development, which include three main areas: investments in renewable energy and preparedness for future pandemics, insurance to absorb impacts and innovations to strengthen capacity to deal with future crises.