Without energy, Avril Lavigne sustains show on vocals and nostalgia

Common tired face and little stage presence, Avril Lavigne performed this Wednesday (7) to a legion of fans at Espaço Unimed, in São Paulo. Despite the lack of energy, the Canadian singer — who had not returned to Brazil since 2014 — managed to hand the crowd a nostalgic performance with impeccable vocals.

To the 37 yearsAvril no longer has the same gas as when she set foot on Brazilian soil for the first time, in 2005. Even so, the singer does not fail to please the fans: its repertoire, although celebrating a lot of the new phase with the album Love Sux (2022), was a real trip to the golden age of pop punk with hits that made her immortal.

The rocker attitude of the first albums of the career has been fading over the yearsbut Avril proved up on stage that she is, in fact, the “motherfucking princess” of the musical genre of which she became an ambassador. Playing guitar and hitting notes with your unmistakable timbreshe showed –two days before her performance at Rock In Rio— that she really had the potential to sustain a Palco Mundo.

despite the 30 minute delay to start the show and a short presentationin just one hour, the singer managed to elucidate to the public the real reasons why she became icon of a whole generation who grew up and matured side by side with her.

O artist’s charismawhich was so questioned in its last presentation in Brazil (including, with a Meet & Greet that became a unforgettable meme), was certainly an integral part of the show in São Paulo. Handing out smiles and wavesAvril spoke several times about how happy she was to be back, and even said that the city was “her reason to smile” when she performed the song Smile.

Is it over there passion transpires for what he does as soon as the fans start to release their voices and sing at the top of their lungs the hits that consolidated his career. As a thank you, Avril Lavigne even responded to requests made on Twitter and played Avalanchesong that was not foreseen in the setlist.

A sadness for the audience, however, was that the Canadian cut Here’s To Never Growing Up and Love Sux from the performance, and also left out the desperate screams crying out for Nobody’s Home.

Check out the complete setlist of the show in São Paulo:

cannonball

bite me

What the Hell

complicated

Intro/My Happy Ending

smile

Losing Grip

Love it When You Hate Me

Hello Kitty (intro)

Girlfriend

oxen lie

Sk8er Boi

Intro/Head Above Water

Avalanche

I’m With You

With a delicious air of nostalgia, Avril Lavigne did not deliver the expected stage presence, but moved and made Espaço Unimed –which was packed, with fans without tickets desperate to get in– vibrate with songs that marked a generation. On September 9, the Canadian leaves for Rio de Janeiro and performs at Rock In Rio, on the Sunset Stage.