Woman who accuses a clerk of sexual harassment in Franca, SP, reports trauma: ‘I’m not sleeping, I’m not eating’ | Ribeirao Preto and France

“It’s been very difficult for me, I’m not sleeping, I’m not eating, I’m throwing up. At night, for me, it’s the worst, because I think it’s the moment when I lie down and say: ‘My God, when will this end?’.

According to her, when she was intimidated to go to the police station after losing her personal documents, she was harassed by the clerk in a locked room. She says that the man took her cell phone and started looking for pictures until he found an intimate image of her, sent to her boyfriend.

After making comments with a sexual nature, he took the woman by the arm, took her to an area near the window and took off her pants. With the gun on the table, he forced the victim to perform oral sex and even passed his hands on the woman’s private parts, according to her.

“I know that no matter how much time passes, I won’t forget. So I want justice to be done,” she said. “It’s my word against his, but my truth is with me and I’m going with it until the end”, he added.

The woman sought out a lawyer in the city, reported what had happened and got help to file a report against the clerk.

In a note, the Public Security Secretariat informed that the Civil Police Internal Affairs opened an administrative procedure to investigate the case and that the clerk will be reassigned to another function.

“The SSP clarifies that the Civil Police does not condone misconduct and remains diligent in relation to complaints or indications of transgressions or crimes committed by its agents,” he said in the statement.

The case is being investigated in secrecy and the police officer’s defense had not been located until the last update of this article.

In addition to the saleswoman’s case, two other cases against the same policeman were reported to lawyer Kátia Teixeira Viegas. One was in 2018, with a police report, and another in 2020, attended by a lawyer friend of hers in São Paulo, but the victim has not yet registered the BO.

In both cases, the victims said the clerk took their cell phone and started looking for intimate photos. Then, even though they couldn’t find it, they forced the women to be naked.

The two complaints reached Kátia after the saleswoman’s case became public in Franca.

“I am very happy that they also sought help and I know that everything will be clarified and the truth will come out, because I am not sleeping, but I have a clear conscience that I did the right thing, that I took the right attitude. He’s not at peace, because he lied all along. He said I was lying, he’s definitely going to tell a million lies, but now I know everything is going to be all right,” says the woman.

For the lawyer Kátia Viegas, the victims’ families believe that, after the complaints, other cases may arise against the man.

“The intention of the family of the first victim who hired us and the second is for them to really come together and tell what actually happened to them, because they strongly believe that there are many other victims,” he said.