Woman who managed to ‘smell’ Parkinson’s on her husband inspires simple disease test

A Scottish woman who discovered she was able to detect Parkinson’s through smell inspired scientists to develop a skin test that can be used to diagnose the condition.

Researchers at the University of Manchester in the UK have created a new method that they say can detect the disease in three minutes.

More studies are needed to validate the results before they can develop a diagnostic test to be used in clinics or by physicians.

Their work was inspired by Joy Milne, a retired nurse from Perth, Scotland.

