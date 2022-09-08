“You have to stop being an idiot”; Pilhado gets real after being ‘attacked’ by Palmeiras fans

The journalist ended up being intimidated by several fans, who were bothered by the fact that he was always linked to Flamengo

the defeat of palm trees by Athletico-PR had a lot of repercussion, but one case in particular drew attention: a video in the surroundings of Allianz Parque involving Thiago Asmar, the “Pilhado”as it is better known, went viral on social media, with some fans cursing the youtuberwho was covering the match between Palmeiras x Athletico Paranaense.

As a result of the fact and all this divergence of opinions, to LANCE!, the reporter gave details about the confusion: “I had been there for at least an hour and had only received affection. Several praised me and the atmosphere was very cool, until a group of four fans arrived. They started cursing, said I had to leave, called me ‘mulambo’ and all that.“started.

“And as I’m not easily intimidated, I replied that I was there doing my job. Some people behind me defended me and tried to control the situation. Then came this guy from behind, who started putting his finger in my face, cursing me too much. He said ‘coverage is the c***’, ‘it’s going to take the c*'”, added the journalist. Even with this event, Pilhado chose to remain in place.

“A lot of people said, ‘Congratulations, you didn’t turn yellow.’ If he wanted to hit me, we’d see what would happen. The cameraman even said to close it, but I didn’t want to. I was doing my job. Nothing will make me leave this crowd, pass the joy, the euphoria of the fans. The reality of the fans is when you are there, with them. I think this is fundamental and people respect me a lot for that. It was even some members of Mancha Verde who separated the situation“revealed.

Finally, Thiago did not stop making criticisms, confirming that he will not stop doing this type of coverage: “This kind of fan has to stop being an idiot, to transmit that bad energy. Football is supposed to be cool. Regardless of my team, which I don’t assume precisely because of that, I do my job. I bring entertainment and content to many fans in Brazil”ended Pilhado.