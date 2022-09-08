Yuri Alberto has a historic mark in Morumbi in his favor in search of his first goal in the classic

Striker Yuri Alberto is one of Corinthians’ hopes in the match against São Paulo, this Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), at Morumbi, essential to keep the team at the top of the table. In search of his first goal in a classic for Timão, he has great memories of his last trip to the rival’s stadium.

On January 20, 2021, the player was at the venue with Internacional and imposed on the hosts the biggest rout suffered there in all of history. The 5-1 had a direct contribution from Yuri, author of a hat-trick and also of the pass for the goal of Caio Vidal.

He even returned to Morumbi last year, for the second round of the Brazilian, but was only an option on the reserve bench of the Rio Grande do Sul team. That is, that is the last image of him performing in the stadium.

The only chance that Yuri had so far to score a goal against a direct opponent of Timão was in the Derby played on August 13, shortly after the elimination in the Copa Libertadores da América, against Flamengo. On that occasion, however, both he and the team went blank and were defeated 1-0 by Palmeiras.

In life before arriving at Corinthians, however, he has already scored against all Corinthians rivals. In addition to that historic night at Morumbi, he scored a goal in Palmeiras and Santos during the 2020 Brazilian campaign for Internacional.

