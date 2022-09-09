“12 million euros”; Breaking news falls like a bomb and Abel Ferreira could lose starter at Palmeiras

2 hours ago

Brazilian football

Athlete’s staff authorized a Qatari club to make an official offer

Abel Ferreira could lose the titleholder at Palmeiras (Photo: Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF)
O palm trees could lose an important player in the coming weeks. The Club has already been advised that Gustavo Scarpa will join England’s Nottingham Forest at the end of his contract, which expires in December, and will not be part of the squad for next season.

Besides him, coach Abel Ferreira runs serious risks of losing another starting player. According to ESPN investigations, forward Rony may leave Palmeiras in the coming months. The player’s staff authorized a Qatari club to make the proposal official.

The amounts can vary from 12 million euros (R$ 62.6 million) to 15 million euros (R$ 78.2 million). At first, the figures agree that Palmeiras intends to negotiate the player and the deal may have a favorable outcome for the departure of shirt 10.

The player has received a poll in recent months, with the Qatari club awaiting a position from the forward. After the elimination for Athletico Paranaense, the negotiations should advance. The transfer window in Qatar is open until September 15th and if there is an agreement, Rony can land in the World Cup country soon.

