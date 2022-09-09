2nd generation AirPods Pro have advanced noise cancellation

As expected, the apple today announced the second generation of AirPods Pro — nearly three years after the first.

On the outside, the new wireless headphones have basically the same design, with shorter temples and silicone tips (with a new size option, worth noting). Inside, however, the device brings a number of new features.

Among them is the new H2 chip with high-bandwidth connectivity for “exceptional sound quality”. Additionally, the new AirPods Pro use the iPhones TrueDepth camera to create a personal Spatial Audio profile based on the size and shape of the wearer’s head and ears. Custom Spatial Audio supports music, movies and TV shows — with dynamic head tracking — on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV.

Apple has also improved the feature of Active Noise Cancellation — which uses advanced computer audio to reduce up to 2x the amount of external noise compared to the previous model.

In addition, each earcup of the headphones now has touch control with capacitive sensing, allowing adjust volume with one touch! As with the previous generation, you can press the stem to change songs, answer phone calls, and more — or say “Hey Siri” to make requests hands-free.

In terms of battery life, the new AirPods Pro can last up to 6 hours on a single charge — a 33% increase over the original AirPods Pro; with the charging case, this time can reach 30 hours of playtime. For extra flexibility when traveling, you can charge your AirPods Pro with the Apple Watch Charger, as well as a MagSafe charger or Qi-standard charging cradle — plus the good old-fashioned Lightning cable.

The second generation AirPods Pro also come with a new charging case that is sweat and water resistant (IPX4 rated) and has a lanyard loop slot (sold separately) to attach it to something. The case also has a built-in speaker to provide louder sounds, making it even easier to locate using the Find My app (Find My).

For Memoji fans, users can also customize the charging case with their Memoji — including Animojis — and a list of custom stickers.

The new AirPods Pro cost BRL 2,500 (US$250 in the USA and 300€ in Portugal) and will be available in select countries from September 23 – with pre-sales starting next Friday, 9/9.

