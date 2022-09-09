5 news that rocked Verdão (09/08)

Credit: Assembly

Torcedores.com now brings the 5 news that hit Palmeiras today. These are details that involve the attempt to keep the midfielder, Gustavo Scarpa, Endrick’s debut is scheduled. Abel Ferreira is a customer of the Serie A team, fights with Conmebol and much more for you to follow from now on. Check out!

Palmeiras today: Endrick has a premiere date

Endrick’s manager made a revelation about the Palmeiras player today. According to Wagner Ribeiro, the striker who has a contract worth 30 million euros in fine, should debut against Juventude, Saturday, for the Brasileirão Serie A. At 16, the player who has been asked by the crowd should finally play his first match as a professional.

Gustavo Scarpa almost stayed in Verdão

The portal UOl Esporte reported this Thursday (08) that Gustavo Scarpa almost stayed. According to the publication, Palmeiras tried to pay the pre-contractual fine of 5 million euros. However, by decision of the midfielder who did not want to break the agreement, the team from São Paulo did not advance in the negotiation.

Team will complain at Conmebol

In a note, President Leila Pereira admitted that Palmeiras today must file a formal complaint with Conmebol. “We are going to express our views on the performance of the game’s refereeing directly to the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL)”, said the representative in a note. Verdão admits not agreeing with the way the game was conducted.

Palmeiras today: Customer of Athletico-PR

In his column on UOL, Milton Neves said that Abel Ferreira’s Palmeiras has a club that he is a customer of. “After all, Hurricane has so far achieved a feat that not even Fla has achieved: it made Abel Ferreira its customer”, pointed out Milton Neves.