7 September: MPF opens investigation to investigate the Union’s responsibility in the demonstrations | Rio de Janeiro

The Federal Public Ministry (MPF) opened a civil inquiry to investigate whether there was deviation from purpose of the Union in the organization and realization of the September 7 demonstrations, this Wednesday, when the 200th anniversary of Brazilian Independence was also celebrated in Copacabana, Rio.

Prosecutors want to investigate a possible failure to implement “self-restraint measures” that would prevent the ceremony from becoming a partisan political demonstration.

Protesters do act in favor of Bolsonaro on Copacabana Beach

Thus, requests for information were made to the Ministry of Defense and to the local commands on the planning adopted for the event. This includes expenses, such as issuance of per diems and tickets, and other costs.

From the City Hall of Rio and the state government, the MPF asked for information about the material support used in the event. Prosecutors also requested footage from television stations.

Orders before September 7th

Before the celebrations, the MPF had already requested information on the preventive measures that would be adopted by the regional commands. The answers, however, were considered insufficient.

Prosecutors claim that it was not clarified how the commands would prevent the celebrations from being used as a partisan political demonstration.

The Ministry of Defense reported that it was responsible for organizing the event, which was also highlighted by the Eastern Military Command, which, according to the MPF, was aware of the bans.

When carrying out a preliminary analysis of the event at Copacabana Beach, the MPF said that it had identified elements for further investigations, since, in the opinion of the prosecutors, there was no “necessary care and effort” to separate the bicentennial from the political demonstrations.

The MPF stressed the need for “a balance between freedom of expression and the duty to care for and preserve all the rights provided for in the Federal Constitution”.

“It is observed, at first glance, that it was not possible to identify the necessary care and sufficient self-restraint effort to differentiate the celebrations of the bicentennial of independence from the political-party demonstration that took place on the spot”, evaluated the prosecutors.

The agency points out that the transfer of location – from Avenida Presidente Vargas, in the Center, to Copacabana – prevented a celebration similar to that of the Federal District.

“There was a platform on Avenida Atlântica, without any indication of specific function, and which was separated by a few meters from a sound car where there were political demonstrations. (…) There was the circulation in this space not only of authorities, but also of people candidates for elective positions in the next elections”, is highlighted in the MPF document.