A 4-year-old girl is among the 12 young people from Minas Gerais with a high IQ – Gerais

Nina Chirsto is among the 12 young people participating in the ‘genius’ society (photo: Personal Archive) Nina Christo Bianchetti, 4 years old, is among the youngest miners to join “Mensa Internacional”, a “club” for people with high IQs. A resident of Nova Lima, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, the girl who, at the age of two, was fully literate, has already read more than 100 books.

According to translator and writer Carolina Christo, from the earliest years she and her husband noticed their daughter’s interest in knowledge. “Having worked in the publishing market for many years, we always had many books around the house, especially children’s books, and Nina was always interested in them. We have videos of her sitting on our lap, 5 months old, super focused on the story from beginning to end of the book. I believe the fact that she had this available contributed to pique her interest,” she said.

It was in these moments of reading with her parents that the little girl began to connect the sound and spelling of smaller words and, with less than three years old, she was already fully literate. “At 1 year and 10 months old, Nina was able to decode some smaller words, such as pia and tio. I believe that, at some point, she started to create a connection between what she heard and the words. Afterwards, she started scribbling the letters on the papers she had to play with. At the age of two, she was already literate,” said the girl’s mother.

Education that supports developmentalism

In addition to books, the writer says that she always made educational toys available and, until the age of three, adopted the ‘zero screens’ policy. “I am an enthusiast of the Montessori Method, so I have several wooden puzzles and toys that stimulate thinking. Then, we understand that giftedness is 80% related to genetics and 20% to the environment in which the child lives. So I believe that these activities had a little influence.”

Electronic devices, on the other hand, take up little space in Nina’s daily life, around 30 minutes a day. “Until the age of three, my daughter had no access to screens. From this age, I started with reading videos in English, as books are very expensive, and platforms with math activities. But, at most 30 minutes a day and I’m always following up”, said Carolina.

For the mother, this measure helps the girl’s concentration, focus and interest in the things of the world. “Before the pandemic, we left BH to live in a place in Nova Lima. Because of this, Nina spends all day playing, running and looking for caterpillars and worms in the yard. She keeps wanting to know what type of caterpillar it is and how the transformation process to a butterfly takes place,” she explained.

Brazil has about 5% of the population with gifted/high skills, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Applying this number to the school population, we would have about 2.4 million children with the condition. However, the Unesco/MEC Diagnosis of 2017 states that only 10,256 students with such characteristics receive adequate care.

After Nina, we became more attuned to this gifted issue. My husband did and found that too. He got to repeat the year three times, because he didn’t have the patience to hear what he’d already known for years. At the time, his parents and teachers did not have this information to understand what was happening. Carolina Christ

Mensa as a means of socialization

The initiative to enroll the little girl in the organization was based on her socialization. With Mensa, Nina, in addition to meeting children with the same interests, can participate in math, robotics, chess and English classes.

“I got to know some mothers and realized that gifted children often have difficulties in sociability, as they do not identify with their peers of the same age. Generally, in schools, these children are kept with others of the same age group or, then, advance, at most, two years. That doesn’t fill the social gap, because interests don’t add up. We thought of Mensa so that she could meet new children and receive stimuli that we were unable to supply,” said Carolina.

According to the translator, keeping up with the girl’s rhythm is sometimes difficult, as she demands some effort. “Since I can’t afford all the classes she would like to take, like English, robotics and programming, I try to do some things here at home. That’s why, with Mensa’s Brilliant Youth program, she will be able to gain access to various types of knowledge. In addition to being an internationally known organization, which could offer opportunities for it in the future.”

As a member of Mensa, Nina participates in a chess club, in addition to attending training classes for the math olympics.

Carolina also emphasizes the need for schools to ’embrace’ gifted children. “I realize that the educational institutions here are not very interested in keeping these children, because they require different activities or need to accelerate the year. There is a need to think of an individualized teaching plan and schools cannot and do not inform themselves about this condition to do so. We were lucky to find one that is so cool with Nina.”

About Mensa

The non-profit association brings together high-IQ people from around the world. Created in England in 1946, Mensa admits candidates who have an IQ above 98% compared to the world population. The organization operates in more than 100 countries, and in Brazil it has been present for over 20 years.

The test, previously, was applied to people over 17 years old, but, in May of this year, the test started to be done by people from two years old.

In addition to Nina, another 11 miners, aged between 2 and 17, are part of Mensa, three of whom are residents of Greater BH. In Brazil, in all, 174 minors are part of the group.