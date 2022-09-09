A 4-year-old girl is among the 12 young people from Minas Gerais with a high IQ – Gerais

Nina Christo Bianchetti, 4 years old, is among the youngest miners to join “Mensa Internacional”, a “club” for people with high IQs. A resident of Nova Lima, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, the girl who, at the age of two, was fully literate, has already read more than 100 books.
According to translator and writer Carolina Christo, from the earliest years she and her husband noticed their daughter’s interest in knowledge. “Having worked in the publishing market for many years, we always had many books around the house, especially children’s books, and Nina was always interested in them. We have videos of her sitting on our lap, 5 months old, super focused on the story from beginning to end of the book. I believe the fact that she had this available contributed to pique her interest,” she said.
Education that supports developmentalism
In addition to books, the writer says that she always made educational toys available and, until the age of three, adopted the ‘zero screens’ policy. “I am an enthusiast of the Montessori Method, so I have several wooden puzzles and toys that stimulate thinking. Then, we understand that giftedness is 80% related to genetics and 20% to the environment in which the child lives. So I believe that these activities had a little influence.”
Electronic devices, on the other hand, take up little space in Nina’s daily life, around 30 minutes a day. “Until the age of three, my daughter had no access to screens. From this age, I started with reading videos in English, as books are very expensive, and platforms with math activities. But, at most 30 minutes a day and I’m always following up”, said Carolina.
After Nina, we became more attuned to this gifted issue. My husband did and found that too. He got to repeat the year three times, because he didn’t have the patience to hear what he’d already known for years. At the time, his parents and teachers did not have this information to understand what was happening.
Carolina Christ
Mensa as a means of socialization
The initiative to enroll the little girl in the organization was based on her socialization. With Mensa, Nina, in addition to meeting children with the same interests, can participate in math, robotics, chess and English classes.
According to the translator, keeping up with the girl’s rhythm is sometimes difficult, as she demands some effort. “Since I can’t afford all the classes she would like to take, like English, robotics and programming, I try to do some things here at home. That’s why, with Mensa’s Brilliant Youth program, she will be able to gain access to various types of knowledge. In addition to being an internationally known organization, which could offer opportunities for it in the future.”
As a member of Mensa, Nina participates in a chess club, in addition to attending training classes for the math olympics.
Carolina also emphasizes the need for schools to ’embrace’ gifted children. “I realize that the educational institutions here are not very interested in keeping these children, because they require different activities or need to accelerate the year. There is a need to think of an individualized teaching plan and schools cannot and do not inform themselves about this condition to do so. We were lucky to find one that is so cool with Nina.”
About Mensa
The test, previously, was applied to people over 17 years old, but, in May of this year, the test started to be done by people from two years old.
In addition to Nina, another 11 miners, aged between 2 and 17, are part of Mensa, three of whom are residents of Greater BH. In Brazil, in all, 174 minors are part of the group.