Above-average cash, local stock exchange, alternative assets: how to prepare your pocket for 2023, in XP’s view

Those who expect that volatility in the markets will end after the October elections are over may need to review their concepts. The year 2023 also has some challenges for the local market.

The report Countdown to 2023: The opportunities generated by uncertainty and how to seize themfrom XP, points out among them the high fiscal cost, with the possible continuity of the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600, salary readjustments of civil servants and maintenance of exemptions from taxes on fuel.

Inflation measured by the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) is still expected to remain high next year, at 5.3%, according to projections, which will also add challenges to convergence towards the 3.25% target. On the other hand, the Selic, the basic interest rate, should remain at 13.75% until mid-2023, in XP’s view, with a possible reduction to 10% by the end of the year.

How to prepare for this scenario? In the report, Rodrigo Sgavioli, head of allocation and funds at XP, explains that portfolios can and should be rebalanced in the face of an adverse macroeconomic scenario – increasing or reducing risk, improving diversification and evaluating investment terms.

In the report, Sgavioli detailed the perspective of the XP allocation team for the different asset classes. He sees opportunity in three of them in particular: fixed income, Brazilian stocks and alternative assets. The analyst also has a “constructive” view of hedge funds. See the details below:

Above average cashier

Faced with uncertainty and an eventual stronger global recession, which also affects the Brazilian economy, Sgavioli highlights the importance of having a above average boxat least in the remaining months in 2022. It is the emergency reserve, generally allocated to floating-rate fixed income (Selic Treasury, CDBs that yield 100% of the CDI of daily liquidity, among others).

According to him, this emergency reserve will leave investors prepared and with liquidity to face a tougher scenario. He further highlights the reserve of opportunity, resource for possible purchases of assets, with a focus on the long term. “It is for the investor who understands that moments of falls and exaggerated corrections of prices in the markets can represent excellent moments of purchase of good assets”, he points out.

Sgavioli also recalls that both the emergency reserve and the opportunity reserve need to be invested in post-fixed fixed income, which is expected to deliver attractive returns in the next 12 months, close to 13% or 14%.

Out of the box, in fixed income, Sgavioli still welcomes inflation-linked bonds or IPCA+, which offer the variation of inflation plus a fixed interest rate, given that Brazil has a considerable inflationary history. However, he points out that with the expectation of lower inflation, it may be time to expose a little more to fixed rate bonds.

Brazilian variable income

In variable income, with emphasis on stocks and equity funds, Sgavioli points out that despite the risks of a harsher global recession and a high fiscal cost in Brazil, greater exposure to local risk assets can be interesting. The reason is that the shares are at an attractive price level and there are positive perspectives for the results of the companies. “For the long-term investor, with a horizon longer than four or five years, it can be an opportunity to enter or increase exposure”, she says.

According to Fernando Ferreira, chief strategist and head of research, and Jennie Li, equity strategist, both at XP, the Brazilian market is discounted, at levels not seen since 2008. The Ibovespa, B3’s main index, trades with a 55% discount for the Price/Earnings (P/E) multiple in relation to the MSCI All Country World Index global equity index and 22% below its historical average.

“Companies today have little risk, low levels of debt compared to the past and the potential for good dividend payments”, highlight the experts.

Considering the opportunities, but also the fiscal and political risks on the radar, Ferreira and Li advise opting for quality stocks, low risk and valuewhich have a growth less correlated to the macro environment and multiple attractions, such as those listed below:

XP’s top picks by sector among Brazilian stocks:

Sector top choices agribusiness Jalles Machado (JALL3), BrasilAgro (AGRO3) Foods JBS (JBSS3), Camil (CAML3) Drinks Ambev (ABEV3) banks Bank of Brazil (BBAS3) Capital goods Weg (WEGE3), Tupy (TUPY3), Embraer (EMBR3) Builders Cury (CURY3), Directional (DIRR3) Electric Energy Omega Energy (MEGA3), Auren (AURE3) and Equatorial (EQTL3) Education Southern Cross (CSED3) Mining and Steel Valley (VALE3), CBA (CBAV3) Oil and gas Petrobras (PETR4), 3R Petroleum (RRRP3) Health Blau (BLAU3) Paper And Cellulose Klabin (KLBN11) Shopping malls and commercial properties Multiplan (MULT3), Iguatemi (IGTI11) Sanitation Orizon (ORVR3) Technology Bemobi (BMOB3), Totvs (TOTS3) Telecommunications Unify (FIQE3), Tim (TIMS3) Transport Let’s go (VAMO3), Towards (RAIL3) Retail Assaí (ASAI3), Mateus Group (GMAT3), Soma Group (SOMA3), Arezzo (ARZZ3)

Source: XP Countdown to 2023 Report

Alternative investments

In the field of alternative investments, Sgavioli draws attention to the importance of having a portion of the equity in more structural positions for the long term, as they are less liquid assets but with strong potential for return, often above variable income.

According to the specialist, there are alternatives in private equity, venture capital, special situations, infrastructure, structured credit, among others. He recalls that this portion of the investment, subject to fluctuations and focused on the long term, should not be monitored daily, especially in scenarios of high volatility.

In his view, the most important thing is to be diversified, always seeking not the highest return, but the one that satisfies the investor’s needs with an adequate risk.

Caution with global variable income

Faced with a scenario of global recession, increase in US interest rates by the Federal Reserve (Fed, US central bank), slow recovery in China and slowing Europe, Sgavioli believes that international exposure in portfolios should be reduced, with small positions in the US stock market. .

This is because in the face of high inflation, central banks in the United States and developed countries will need to raise interest rates, reducing economic activity and affecting the results of companies and their default levels.

“We are suggesting allocations at their lowest levels to global equities and a modest portion to global fixed income, which has shown more attractive expected returns to global stock markets, when adjusted for risk,” he says.

