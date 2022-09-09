Accumulated Mega-Sena: Contest 2517 will give away R$ 60 MILLION

The last draw of Mega Sena, held on the 3rd, had no winner. Therefore, the prize of contest 2517 accumulated to R$ 60 MILLION. In the last game, the tens were drawn: 08 – 17 – 49 – 51 – 52 – 53.

Next Mega-Sena draw

The draw for contest 2517 will take place this Thursday (08), at 20:00 and will be broadcast live, through the channel of Cashier on Youtube. In addition, the draw can also be broadcast on Rede TV.

Those interested in placing their bets can try until 19:00 today.

online betting

In addition to carrying out in person, citizens can also place their bets online through the Caixa Loterias app. However, to bet online, the bettor must make at least R$ 30 in bets and payment is made exclusively by credit card.

How to make a Mega Sena game?

To bet on Mega-Sena, simply opt for the individual single game, with a bet of more dozens, as well as the game through the pool. In the single bet, the bettor must select six numbers from the 60 available on the shuttle. However, it is important to note that the chances of the prize going out in the main range in this type of bet are minimal.

To get more chances of the prize, there is the possibility to choose more dozens to boost the bet. In this case, just select up to 15 numbers on the steering wheel, however, paying more for each added ten.

Furthermore, it is possible to bet on Accumulated Mega Sena through lottery draws. In the pool, the bettor shares the costs of the bets with other players, but with the benefit of having more chances to hit than if playing alone.

How do I redeem the prize I won?

your prize from Mega Sena will depend directly on the amount you have to receive. Therefore, when the prizes do not exceed the value of 1900 reais, they can be withdrawn at a lottery shop. However, if this amount was higher, the only possibility is through a bank branch of Caixa Econômica Federal.

To make the redemption, it is necessary to present proof of payment of the bet, identity documents and also CPF. Without these documents, it will not be possible to withdraw the amount receivable.

The bettor has a period of 90 days to present himself at one of the two locations. Otherwise, the prize returns to the Federal Government.

Generally, the Mega-Sena prize is at a high value. For this reason, if he feels better, the winner can issue a power of attorney to carry out the redemption. In this way, a trusted person executes the withdrawal and transfer process of the values.