Aeris (AERI3) has already fallen too far; Time to buy, says XP – Money Times

THE XP Investimentos raised the recommendation for Aeris (AERI3) from neutral to purchasewith a target price of BRL 4 for the end of 2023.

Following Q2 2021 results, the exchange had downgraded the recommendation to neutral, however, with a 74% share drop following the downgrade, XP now sees Aeris at an attractive entry point.

“In terms of valuation, we believe the above-average structural ROIC (return on invested capital) should justify higher multiples, with limited room for further downward revisions of estimates, in our view,” he says.

THE XP also highlights that the target price of BRL 4.00/share implies a 71% upside potential, with a target EV/Ebtida multiple in 2024 of 7.3x, conservatively below a standard deviation of companies exposed to the wind power sector.

Expectations for the future of Aeris

Starting in 2023, XP expects to see an improvement in the company’s production.

“While Q3 production should still be sub-optimal, we see lines maturing in 4Q22 onwards, driving strong production growth in the coming years (~30% CAGR in 2022-24),” he says.

In addition, they expect:

the maturation of production lines in 2023-24 should increase the company’s return prospects;

high revenue visibility over the next few years should reduce short-term growth risks;

strengthened fundamentals from renewable sources and better pricing point of view wind turbine manufacturers to drive long-term sustainable industry growth.

Disclaimer

O money times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute an investment recommendation.

