After giving up on being the “Human Ken”, young man becomes a bricklayer’s assistant – DiversEM

Felipe Máximo Dias de Oliveira, 18, used social media to tell that he gave up on becoming the Brazilian ‘human Ken’ and became a bricklayer’s assistant.
Known as Mr. Adam, he still shares content on Instagram, but now with a different look at himself.
“I saw problems in myself that didn’t exist, I don’t see the need to have any surgery now. I looked in the mirror and managed to see myself”, said Felipe, announcing the abandonment of body modifications.
He said he’s been living alone since his sister went to live in Portugal. To pay the rent, he accepted a job offer from his uncle and stepfather, who have been working on construction sites for many years.
“With all the difficulty to work and urgently needing a job, I ended up taking advantage of the opportunity they could give me. I already had a slight experience [na funo] So it worked out,” he said.
“Not only am I proud of my work, but I also like being on the job, not… In civil construction”, he added.
