After injury at Atlético-MG, Tite reveals difficult conversation with Arana: “Suddenly he started crying” | athletic-mg

Guilherme Arana is out of Atlético-MG’s season and consequently the World Cup due to a serious injury to his left knee. This Friday, when calling up the Brazilian team for the last wave of friendlies before the Qatar Cup, Tite was asked if Arana was on the list. The team’s coach did not respond, but revealed that he spoke to the athlete on Thursday.

More news from Atletico MG

See list of squads called up for national team friendlies

“It’s very hard for me to talk to Arana, touching, suddenly he started crying and I didn’t know what to do on the other side. Then he said to me: ‘you taught me to be brave, teacher!'”

– When we talked to Arana, we spent all the energy, that he feels the moment, it won’t take away the pain, that he understands, that he can come out of this situation spiritually stronger, and that he follow the beautiful career that he has. That was the message that we already translated yesterday afternoon – said Tite.

1 of 4 Tite summons the Brazilian team for friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia — Photo: Bruno Cassucci / ge Tite summons the Brazilian team for friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia — Photo: Bruno Cassucci / ge

Atlético-MG confirmed Arana’s injury this Thursday. The player will undergo surgery on his left knee after suffering a multi-ligament injury, compromising the posterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments, as well as a tear in the medial meniscus and cartilage.

Arana was present in Tite’s calls and was quoted for the World Cup. The injury happened in a match with the player Carlos Eduardo, from Bragantino, in a game for the 26th round of the Brasileirão, last Wednesday. (see video below)

Arana suffers a hard foul and tries to get back in the game even with a limp

Fábio Mahseredjian, physical trainer for the Brazilian team, said that injuries will happen, but that he hopes they won’t be serious injuries like Arana’s. He also stressed the importance of having options to replace injured athletes.

– It is worth mentioning that injuries are going to happen, it’s a different World Cup, it’s a World Cup that will run from November to December. I hope it doesn’t happen with the gravity of Arana, who is a guy I have a lot of affection for. We have to be prepared, in case of injury to athletes A, B, C. Who will be called up in their place? We have to have four or more athletes per position, so we have to create opportunities.

2 of 4 Guilherme Arana in training for the Brazilian team — Photo: Disclosure/CBF Guilherme Arana in training for the Brazilian team — Photo: Disclosure/CBF

“Let’s go Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

After the disclosure of Arana’s injury, dozens of players sent messages supporting the athlete. Arana took to social media after the club confirmed the serious injury.

“It is with great pain in my heart that I write this message! It’s a very complicated moment. Year of the World Cup. Representing my country in this competition is a dream I’ve had since I was a child. And that dream was getting closer and closer to being accomplished”

Watch: all about Atlético on ge, Globo and Sportv