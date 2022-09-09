After RJ, Saraiva wants to go back to her origins — but as a corporation

Four years after entering into judicial reorganization, the Saraiva bookstore chain managed to reach an agreement with its creditors and now wants to return to its origins.

No more megastores: the company’s focus will once again be on medium-sized stores that will only sell books and stationery, CEO Marcos Guedes told the Brazil Journal.

“This is a market that has shrunk in size in recent years due to online sales, but it is still profitable,” said Marcos. “Just look at the number of bookstores opened in recent years.”

Saraiva had 114 stores across the country. When he entered RJ, in 2018, he had 80. Today there are 32 bookstores in 16 states.

Marcos estimates that the largest bookstores – Travessa, Leitura, Curitiba and Livraria da Vila, which are expanding, in addition to Saraiva itself and Cultura – now have around ‘200 or so stores’.

“But all are still very concentrated in large centers, our plan is to grow more in smaller cities, regionally,” said Marcos.

Saraiva intends to open 3 to 5 stores a year – and with an extra boost from a debut also in the franchise format.

With 108 years of life, 50 of them as a publicly-held company, Saraiva will write this new chapter in its history without the homonymous family in control.

In the judicial recovery plan approved in early August, creditors with R$ 170 million in credits (30% of the debt) opted for a haircut of 80% with the conversion of the remaining 20% ​​into preferred shares of the company.

Shareholders must approve the issuance of new preferred shares worth up to R$61 million at a meeting scheduled for September 28.

Half of this total will be delivered to creditors within RJ, and the other half to creditors of debts incurred after Saraiva entered this process, the so-called ‘post-competition’ debts.

The issuance of new shares will more than double the number of PNs in Saraiva’s capital. To resolve the non-compliance with the ratio of one-third of ONs to two-thirds of PNs, the company intends to convert all of its shares into common shares as soon as its bylaws change.

When that happens, the participation of the Saraiva family, which currently holds 52% of the ONs and 20% of the total capital, will be diluted, and the bookstore chain will become a corporation.

Before that, in the coming weeks, Jorge Saraiva Neto is expected to leave the positions of CEO and investor relations director and will only occupy one seat on the board.

Marcos Guedes, who last year was an interim CEO of the company, will become statutory CEO. Marcos is a partner at KR Capital, which since 2020 has been taking care of Saraiva’s operational and debt restructuring. He had left the company in January, after friction with a part of the board.

In April, he joined a renewed board, which invited him back as CEO. With experience in company restructuring, Marcos was CFO and CEO of Aceco TI (2016-2018) and CFO of Peixe Urbano (2020).

KR is on the list of ‘post-bankruptcy’ creditors that will convert claims against the company into shares. A board member and a tax advisor appointed by minority shareholder Alyssa Costa, who owns 8% of Saraiva’s common shares, are asking for an audit of payments due to KR that have already been approved by the board.

Another group of Saraiva’s creditors, which accounts for R$ 300 million (70%) of the debt, opted to receive the full amount, in payments that will only start in 5 years, in smooth initial installments, and that will extend for 22 years.

With the debt restructuring resolved, Saraiva still needs to do the turnaround of the operation. In the second quarter, the company had a negative EBITDA of R$9.7 million, compared to a negative R$19 million in the same period last year; the loss was R$ 19 million, a 20% drop.

Saraiva resumed its schedule of events and cultural activities in stores to train new readers, and said that the result is already showing: revenue in July rose 36% compared to the previous month. The company is also revamping its ecommerce to support physical stores.

Ana Paula Ragazzi