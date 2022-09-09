After Zé Paulino discovers he is a father, Candoca despairs and denies the ex-fiancé’s approach to his son

The life of Candoca (Isadora Cruz) will get a little more complicated after the return of Zé Paulino (Sergio Guizé) the Canta Pedra, in “Sertão Sea”. With a change in his life and now rich, Zé ​​will discover that he had a child with his beloved and the information will move the boy.

Knowing of the existence of Manduca (Enzo Diniz), the now-entrepreneur will be eager to get close to his son and will do everything to get to know him as soon as possible. However, Candoca is not happy with the idea and will prevent the cowboy from taking any action.

She will fight with him and make it clear that he will only meet his son after she explains the whole situation to the child, who until then has no idea of ​​his real father’s return to his hometown and will be raised by the villain and current husband of the protagonist, Tertulinho (Renato Góes).

Zé’s return will even make the scammer nervous. Now without as much money as before, Tertulinho will set up a new plan to put an end to his rival. In the past, the boy tried to do the same thing when he turned off the hospital devices that kept Zé alive, but he was unsuccessful.