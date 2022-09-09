Aid Brazil is being used by criminals to apply scams

Auxílio Brasil, the main social income distribution program, serves more than 18 million Brazilians. Scammers have used the aid as a ploy to capture Brazilians’ personal information. It is necessary to be attentive.

Generally, websites are created with the program’s logo and the links are forwarded and shared in WhatsApp groups. The messages say that the government is offering R$2,500 through the program. To find out if the person is entitled to receive, it is recommended to access the link and provide some personal data.

This value is not real. Auxílio Brasil will offer its beneficiaries R$ 600 in installments that started in August. About 2 million new families will be added to the payroll.

Payments, if they follow the official schedule, always take place on the last ten working days of each month, according to the final NIS (Social Identification Number) number.

This type of scam is known as “phishing” and is widely used by criminals. It consists of sending links that capture information from users to carry out scams later. Such links are always accompanied by attractive texts precisely to draw people’s attention.

To avoid this type of situation that can cause numerous problems, it is always recommended to look for information on official and highly reliable channels. Redouble attention to sent links, even more so in WhatsApp groups.

Official channels of Auxílio Brasil

To receive Auxílio Brasil, families must be registered in the Cadastro Único, the government’s central platform for collecting data from Brazilians for the distribution of benefits.

Information about the program can be consulted through government and Caixa Econômica Federal websites. The Caixa Tem and Meu CadÚnico apps also provide.

Another possibility is the Call Center of the Ministry of Citizenship, whose telephone number is 121.

In addition, the Social Assistance Reference Centers (CRAS) located in the country’s municipalities can also inform citizens and answer questions.

Who is entitled to Aid Brazil?

To avoid scams in this regard, you need to know the requirements for entry into the program.

Auxílio Brasil is intended for families in extreme poverty and poverty, with a monthly per capita income of R$105 or from R$105 to R$210.

The program, like all others, requires up-to-date registration data on Brazilians in the Cadastro Único. Otherwise, the beneficiaries may have the aid cancelled.

