Aid Brazil will not be anticipated in September, says Ministry of Citizenship | Economy

The payment of Auxílio Brasil will follow the traditional schedule in September this year, with deposits starting on the 19th of this month, informed the Ministry of Citizenship. With this, the values ​​will not be anticipated.

In August, the government anticipated, from 9 to 11 days, depending on the end of the Social Identification Number (NIS), the Aid Brazil payment schedule. The change was determined in a normative instruction, published in the “Official Gazette”.

If the anticipation of August were repeated in September, the amounts would start to be deposited from this Friday (9) to the beneficiaries.

Last month, the value of the benefit rose from BRL 408.80 to BRL 600, as proposed by President Jair Bolsonaro, approved by the National Congress through the so-called PEC Kamikaze – which provides for spending of BRL 41.2 billion on measures to protect the population. assistance to the poor population and to some professional categories.

According to analysts, the approval of the PEC that increases benefits amid the electoral race circumvents budget rules and the electoral law a few months away from millions of Brazilians going to the polls.

So far, however, the additional R$200 will only be paid until the end of this year.despite promises by President Bolsonaro and presidential candidates to maintain a higher value in 2023.

The budget proposal for next year, recently sent by the federal government to the Legislature, does not include an extension of the benefit by R$ 600.

Auxílio Brasil is intended for families in extreme poverty. Families in poverty can also receive, as long as they have, among their members, pregnant women or people under the age of 21.

Families in extreme poverty are those with a monthly per capita family income of up to R$105. Those in poverty have a monthly per capita family income of between R$105.01 and R$210.

According to data from the National Secretariat for Citizenship Income, the Northeast is the region with the largest number of beneficiaries: almost 8.6 million families. The Southeast (5.2 million), North (2.1 million), South (1.2 million) and Midwest (941,000) regions follow.