Alfenas: check F5 poll for president, government, Senate, Chamber and AL – Politica

Lula leads voting intentions in Alfenas, in the south of Minas (photo: Reproduction/AFP) According to research by the F5 Update Data Institute, released by the State of Mines this Thursday (9/8), former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) has 45.5% of the intentions in the city of Alfenas, in the south of Minas, in the electoral race. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) appears with 33.6%.

Third place for Ciro Gomes (PDT), who appears with 4.7%. Then Simone Tebet (MDB) has 2.3%. In the municipality, Soraya Thronicke (Unio) has 0.5% of the intentions. Vera Lcia (PSTU) and Felipe d’vila (Novo) have 0.3%. The other candidates did not score.

White and null votes add up to 6.5%; undecided 5.8%.

search for governor

In the poll for governor, 52.7% of respondents in the city intend to vote for Romeu Zema (Novo). Alexandre Kalil (PSD) appears in second position with 26.1%.

In third place is Carlos Viana (PL), with 1.2% of voting intentions. Renata Regina (PCB) and Marcus Pestana (PSDB) appear with 0.7%.

Vanessa Portugal (PSTU) has 0.3% and Indira Xavier (UP), 0.2%. The other candidates did not score.

Among those interviewed, 10.7% are undecided; white and null votes add up to 7%.

senator

In the survey on the dispute for the Senate, attention is drawn to the numbers of undecided voters or those who intend to vote blank. According to the survey, 34.2% of respondents do not know who to vote for and 27.2% of respondents will vote blank.

Cleitinho (PSC) leads the region with 14.5% of voting intentions. Alexandre Silveira (PSD) appears next with 9%. Marcelo Aro (PP) appears in third position with 5.8%.

Sara Azevedo, candidate for the PSOL, scored 4.1%. Pastor Altamiro Alves (PTB) has 2%; Bruno Miranda (PDT), 1.9%. Irani Gomes (PRTB) and Dilerne Marques (PSTU) have 0.2%. Naomi de Almeida (PCO) did not score in the survey.

Congressman

For federal and state deputy positions, the institute used spontaneous research, in which no alternative is given to be answered and the interviewee cites the candidate for which he intends to vote.

According to the survey, the rate of voters who intend to vote blank or are undecided is even higher for federal deputy. According to the survey, 38.7% of voters do not know who to vote for and 39.4% intend to annul their vote.

Emidinho Madeira (PL) appears in polls for voting intentions for Federal Deputy with 5.7%. Braz da Mquina (Republicos), 5.4%. Followed by Ktia Goyat (PDT), with 3.4% and Nikolas Ferreira (PL), with 1.2%. The other candidates scored less than 1%. Check out:

Reginaldo Lopes (PT): 0.5%

Renato Andrade (PSD): 0.5%

Pedrinho: 0.3%*

Rafael Simes (Unio): 0.3%

Dr. Achilles (Forward): 0.3%

Dandara (PT): 0.3%

Duda Salabert (PDT): 0.3%

Odair Cunha (PT): 0.3%

Solar Luciano (PV): 0.2%

Daniel Giotti (PSDB): 0.2%

Gleiser Boroni (Patriot): 0.2%

Oncology Fbio: 0.2%*

Warrant Officer Braga: 0.2%*

Andr Janones (Forward): 0.2%

Dr. Sandro Gonalves (Solidarity): 0.2%

Junio ​​Miranda (PTB): 0.2%

Helvio Maia (PMN): 0.2%

Julio Criminalist (PL): 0.2%

Paulo Abi-Ackel (PSDB): 0.2%

Wilson from FATAEMG (PSB): 0.2%

Carlos Alberto Pereira (Podemos): 0.2%

*The names mentioned are not candidates for the position of federal deputy, but were indicated by the interviewees.

State Representative:

For state deputy, Luizinho from the Workers’ Party has the most votes: 42.8%. Pedrinho MinasAcontece (Unio) has 9.3%; 17.5% of respondents are undecided and 25.6% intend to vote blank. The other candidates scored less than 1%. Check out:

Professor Cleiton (PV): 0.7%

Nivalda de Lima (New): 0.7%

Picol (PSDB): 0.5%

Nivaldo de Lima: 0.3%*

Journalist Andr Rocha (Patriot): 0.2%

Vagner de Oliveira (PSB): 0.2%

Dr. Paulo (PSB): 0.2%

Ana Helena: 0.2%*

Ambulance Bim (Forward): 0.2%

Duarte Bechir: 0.2%*

Ulysses Gomes (PT): 0.2%

Sheila Delegate (PL): 0.2%

Dr. Paulo (Patriot): 0.2%

Sergeant Rodrigues (PL): 0.2%

Cssio Soares (Union): 0.2%

*The names mentioned are not candidates for the position of state deputy, but were nominated by the interviewees.

The survey was carried out between the 5th and 7th of September and had 594 respondents. The confidence level is 95% and the estimated margin of error is plus or minus 4 percentage points.

The research is registered with the Superior Electoral Court under the numbers MG-09555/2022 and BR-06406/2022.