All about credit card limit

O credit card is one of the services financial instruments used in recent years and has been conquering new users every day. Because of this, numerous companies in the sector work on improving the tool, such as Nubankwhich offers no-fee credit cards.

Although Nubank has as one of its main ideals the financial inclusion of citizens who are usually excluded from traditional banks, the credit limit provided by the institution still causes discomfort for many people.

Nubank explains that credit may vary according to the financial profile of each user. In addition, in some cases customers may have a limit that is incompatible with their income because of the scarcity of data that the digital bank is able to collect. “As with our analysis of order approval, a major challenge when establishing the limit is the lack of access to information that would help us to draw a more adequate profile”, justifies Nubank.

Learn how to increase a limit already approved by Nubank

When customers are credit card approved of Nubank, a certain limit is made available by the institution. To know the card limit, users must access the fintech application and look for the credit card. In this way, on the initial screen it is possible to locate the amount of the open invoice and then the available limit.

In some cases, Nubank customers already have a limit of pre-approved credit greater than what is currently being used. Therefore, it is possible to adjust the value. To do this, you need to click on the credit card section and then select “Adjust Lomite”. Finally, just drag the “droplet” to the desired limit.

Is it possible to request a credit limit increase?

Yes, all users can request to increase the credit limit of Nubank in the application itself. This process is quite simple and must also be done in the credit card area, where the customer must select the option “Adjust limit” and then click on “Request increase”.

After following the steps indicated above, you will need to enter the desired value or choose one of the suggestions indicated by Nubank itself. Once this is done, on the next page the user must inform the reason for the request and wait for a new credit analysis of digital banking.

See how the build limit function works

The build limit function is a great option for individuals who do not have a good credit history. “[…] The main purpose of the card to build limit is to help those with low income, negative name or a history of debt to have access to credit – which is extremely limited to these people”, explains Nubank.

The credit card to build limit allows the institution to create “trust” in the customer and understand their consumption profile. In this sense, the user deposits an amount that will be used as a payment guarantee and the resource is automatically released in credit, that is, the customer is responsible for adding his limit. More information about the service can be obtained on the website or blog of the Nubank.