Allan Turnowski, ex-chief of the Civil Police of RJ, is arrested on suspicion of involvement with the animal game | Rio de Janeiro

The Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro arrested, on the morning of this Friday (9), the former secretary of Civil Police Allan Turnowski. He was arrested for criminal organization and involvement with the animal game. Turnowski left office in March of this year to run for a federal deputy for the PL.

According to the investigations, he received bribes from the animal game and would be involved in a plan to murder the bicheiro Rogério Andrade.

The action is led by the Special Action Group for the Repression of Organized Crime (Gaeco). The warrants were issued by Judge Bruno Rulière, of the 1st Specialized Criminal Court.

The former secretary was arrested as part of the investigation into police chief Maurício Demétrio, who has been in prison since last year, accused of corruption within the Civil Police. Demetrius is investigated on suspicion of forging operations to incriminate opponents and would also have participated in the murder of the offender.

Deputy Antônio Ricardo, former director of the Homicide Police Station, is also the target of the operation. MP agents carried out a search and seizure warrant at his residence this Friday morning. Antônio Ricardo is a candidate for state deputy.

Allan is a candidate for the Liberal Party (PL) and received support from governor Claudio Castro in his candidacy for federal deputy.

Allan was head of the Civil Police between 2010 and 2011, during the government of Sérgio Cabral (MDB) and left the portfolio during a Federal Police investigation into an alleged leak of an operation. The case was dropped for lack of evidence. The delegate has always denied any wrongdoing.

Then, in 2020, he returned to the post – which became a secretary of the state government – ​​where he stayed until the beginning of this year, when he left to run for office. Under his management, the ministry inaugurated a task force to combat militias, which until March 2022 had accounted for more than 1,200 prisoners.

Turnowski also announced renovations to 25 police stations and created a building for the Civil Police Intelligence sector, in downtown Rio.

During his tenure, however, Turnowski was criticized for the 28 deaths in an operation in Jacarezinho, in May 2021. The secretary always defended the Civil Police’s action.

Even with a decision by the STF restricting operations in Rio during the pandemic, the number of police actions increased between 2020 and 2021.

