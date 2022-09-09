Almost 11 million people forgot to withdraw PIS/PASEP

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, approximately 10.6 million workers have available PIS/Pasep balances to withdraw.

According to information released by Caixa Econômica Federal, approximately 10.6 million workers have a balance of PIS/Pasep to remove. The amounts are available to people who worked with a formal contract in both public and private places between 1971 and 1988, as long as they have not yet withdrawn the funds.

The 2020 Provisional Measure (MP No. 946/2020) established that the PIS/Pasep Fund accounts would be linked to the FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund).

How to access FGTS balance

The available FGTS balance can be accessed quickly and easily through the CPF, either on the FGTS app, which is available for Android and iOS, or on the website. You will have to fill in some data, for that follow the steps below:

Install the FGTS application or access the website; If you do not have a registration, select the option “Register”; Enter your CPF, full name, date of birth and email; Register a 6-digit numeric password; Tap on the option “I am not a robot”; You will now receive a confirmation email where you will have a link Tap on the received link; Open the FGTS app again and enter your CPF and numeric password; The first time you enter the app, you will have to answer some questions about your life in the job market; Answer all the questions correctly and click on “Agree” after reading the conditions of use of the platform; Ready, you can now use the application and check your balance whenever you prefer.

Requesting FGTS withdrawal

To request the withdrawal, enter the FGTS application, when you see the message “Do you have cashout available?” tap on “Request the PIS/PASEP withdrawal”, now choose the way you prefer the withdrawal to be carried out, either by crediting an account or in person.

Check all your details, if they are correct tap on “Confirm Withdrawal”.

Every worker has the authenticity to indicate any financial institution to transfer the value, without charging any fees.

Image: Inked Pixels/shutterstock.com