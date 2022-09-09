America confirms Pedrinho’s departure from Lokomotiv Moscow

photo: Gabriel Morais/America America confirmed Pedrinho’s departure

America confirmed, in the morning of this Thursday (8), the departure of striker Pedrinho. The 22-year-old was loaned to Coelho by Red Bull Bragantino and was traded by the Paulistas to Lokomotiv Moscow, from Russia.

“Thanks, Pedrinho! Short passage, but remarkable! Thank you for honoring our shirt and helping us fight for the goals of the season! Good luck in your career!”, published the club.

The sale is estimated at 5 million euros (R$ 26 million at current prices). America is entitled to receive part of the transfer for the “window fee”.

According to columnist Jorge Nicola, from supersportsCoelho will pocket 5% of the total – 250 thousand euros (about R$ 1.3 million).

America made a proposal to try to “hold” Pedrinho. According to Nicola, Coelho offered to pay 2 million euros for the striker (R$ 10.4 million), but the offer was rejected by Red Bull Bragantino.

Pedrinho leaves America with eight goals scored in 34 games and status of the team’s top scorer in 2022. In addition to the balls in the nets, he contributed with three assists and good plays from the dribbles, his main characteristic.

The striker was revealed by Audax-SP and loaned to Oeste-SP before being permanently hired by Athletico-PR in 2019. In Furaco, there were six goals in 27 games until his return to Oeste, in 2020.

The following year, he was permanently hired by Bragantino and scored just one goal in 28 matches. At Massa Bruta, Pedrinho had great competition. Therefore, he was loaned to America.