Amid market distrust, BlackRock buys shares and raises stake in the company to 5% – Money Times

THE BlackRockone of the largest managers in the world, increased its shareholding in IRB (IRBR3) and now holds 123,771,309 shares of the reinsurer, according to a document sent to the CVM on Thursday night (08).

With that, the BlackRock holds 5.015% of the total common shares issued by the company and 569,689 derivative financial instruments referenced to cash-settled common shares, representing approximately 0.023% of the total issued common shares.

“The purpose of the aforementioned equity interests is strictly investment, not aiming to change the shareholding control or administrative structure of the company”, he explains.

IRB’s Crisis of Confidence

the purchase of BlackRock occurs at a time when the market questions the ability of the IRB to recover.

The company’s shares melted 62% in 2022, in a year marked by recurring losses, which forced the company to seek more capital from the market with a share offering.

earlier, the BTG Pactual dropped the company’s target price from R$1.70 to R$1.30.

Analysts Eduardo Rosman, Thiago Paura and Ricardo Buchpiguel say that the IRB became “investable” again after the R$ 1 billion stock offering.

With this, the trio does not mean that the recommendation is to buy (BTG kept the neutral indication), but that with a new team, a recycled portfolio, better governance, more capital and a strong brand, IRB can be invested again .

“While the follow-on is a key event, we don’t have good visibility on what to expect. If it loses investment grade, it could force global insurers and reinsurers to hold more capital to operate with the IRB, achieving profitability,” they write.

already the JPMorgan said that after falling 70% of the year, against a 6% rise in the Ibovespa, the IRB trades at more consistent multiples.

“Following the recent stock price correction, we see the IRB trading at 0.9x tangible BV plus NPV tax credits, more consistent in our view with the long-term expected ROE (return on equity) of 14-18% of the business,” he calculates.

