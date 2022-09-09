“Anaconda weighing 40 kilos”; Cauê Campos, Roberto from “Pantanal”, exposes a moment of tension when recording a scene with a snake and surprises Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Soares

In this Thursday’s chapter (8), Roberto will be murdered by Solano, a character played by Rafael Sieg; novel is in the final stretch

Cauê Campos, the Roberto of “wetland“, exposed a ‘moment of terror’ experienced during the recordings of the soap opera. The actor participated in the Meeting and, in a conversation with Patricia Poet and Manoel Soaresthe interpreter of Tenório’s son (Murilo Benício) expressed his tension when playing opposite an anaconda weighing 40 kilos.

The artist reported the surprise when he saw the animal for the first time, still behind the scenes of the feuilleton. “That [cobra] It’s Bonita, her name is Bonita. By the time Bonita arrived, we were already in the middle of the lake. They said: ‘Bonita is coming’. ‘Beautiful must be a lens, a camera, something like that’. Out of nowhere a big box arrived and an anaconda came out with 40 kilos inside“, he began.

“me and rafa [Sieg] we were like: ‘jeez, she [cobra] you’re going to get on the boat here, right?’. I always pay my friends that I’m brave, but when I saw the business going up…“, said the 20-year-old, drawing laughter from the presenters and the reporter Tati Machado.

It is worth noting that, in the chapter scheduled to air this Thursday (8), Robs will be killed by Solano (Raphael Sieg). Before the collision on the boat, however, the student and the gunman will come face to face with an anaconda, which will give up its action at the last opportunity, according to information published by “Gshow”.