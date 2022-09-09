Apple’s new “pumped” smart watch

*with the collaboration of Vinícius Marques

In addition to the Apple Watch Series 8 and a new Watch SE (which we talk about in this text here) the apple company announced this Wednesday (7) a “tuned version” of its smart watch, the Apple Watch Ultra.

The “Ultra” version is focused on athletes who practice activities far from urban areas, and who, therefore, may be subject to places with little or no internet signal. In addition to accurate monitoring of sports activity metrics, the smartwatch has a much larger battery than the standard version.

According to Apple, the battery can last up to 60 hours, something ideal for those who spend a lot of time away from home. Made from aerospace titanium, it has a sapphire crystal display — and, according to Apple, is twice as water resistant as its predecessor. The brand also claims to have improved the microphone to function more accurately in windy conditions.

Its 2000 nits display is the brightest ever released by Apple in a watch. Now there is also the option for mdark odo, which can improve visibility during night activities. at pThe bracelet is more resistant, wears better and fits better on the wrist.

Other points highlighted during the presentation of the Apple Watch Ultra were the GPS and compass technologies, which work more accurately. In one of the application examples, the company revealed that, if the user gets lost on a trail, for example, the watch is able to track the path taken and guide him back to the starting point.

In the image below, you can see the “Action Button” on the side. Customizable, it allows controlling various functions. It is possible, for example,switch between workouts, mark race segments. It also emits sounds that allow you to be identified from 1800 meters away if you are lost.

Apple Watch Ultra also has special features for water sports enthusiasts with an exclusive app for scuba divers (Oceanic +) with unique functions.

The smartwatch will be available from September 23 for an MSRP of $799.

