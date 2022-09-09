Arana, from Atltico, suffers serious injury and is out of the World Cup

photo: reproduction/premiere Guilherme Arana was squirming on the field after Carlos Eduardo’s hard entry

Guilherme Arana received sad news from the medical department of Atltico. The player suffered a serious injury to his left knee and should only return to the pitch in 2023. In this way, the left-back is out of the Qatar World Cup.

Arana had a multi-ligament injury, compromising the posterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments, in addition to tearing the medial meniscus and cartilage. The player has already started physical therapy in order to prepare the knee for the surgical procedure that will take place on a date to be scheduled.

Arana had been regularly called up by coach Tite and was a candidate for a spot on the list for the World Cup, which starts in November. With the injury, the player should only return to the field in 2023.