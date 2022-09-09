Arana, from Atltico, suffers serious injury and is out of the World Cup
Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News 3 Views
photo: reproduction/premiere Guilherme Arana was squirming on the field after Carlos Eduardo’s hard entry
Guilherme Arana received sad news from the medical department of Atltico. The player suffered a serious injury to his left knee and should only return to the pitch in 2023. In this way, the left-back is out of the Qatar World Cup.
Arana had a multi-ligament injury, compromising the posterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments, in addition to tearing the medial meniscus and cartilage. The player has already started physical therapy in order to prepare the knee for the surgical procedure that will take place on a date to be scheduled.
Arana had been regularly called up by coach Tite and was a candidate for a spot on the list for the World Cup, which starts in November. With the injury, the player should only return to the field in 2023.
Arana’s injury happened in the final stretch of the 1-1 draw against Bragantino, in Mineiro. The Galo player suffered a tackle from Carlos Eduardo, striker for the São Paulo team, and got his leg stuck on the lawn, causing an injury to his left knee.
Atltico vs Red Bull Bragantino: photos from the match in Serie A Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Photos of the match between Atltico and Red Bull Bragantino, in Mineiro, for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Check Also
An American periodical drew a parallel between the Brazilian president and the former president of …