Arrastão da Dengue takes place in 6 districts of Bragança on Friday

This Friday (9) the Health and Services Departments hold another edition of the “Cleaning Drag”. This time the actions will take place in 6 more neighborhoods. They are: Jardim Águas Claras, Vem Viver, Henedina Cortez, Bragança F2, Marcelo Stefani, as well as Jardim do Cedro.

For this, it is necessary that tonight, the residents of these neighborhoods put on the sidewalks all useless; Objects must be deposited in front of the residences.



The task force with employees, machines, as well as City Hall trucks will be from 8 am to 4 pm in these mentioned neighborhoods and the objective is to fight not only the dengue mosquito, but also scorpions and other venomous animals that are harmful to human health.



In the last action, 13 trucks of unusable materials were removed.

DENGUE IN BRAGANÇA PAULISTA

According to an update from the Municipal Health Department, in 2022 Bragança Paulista recorded 237 cases of dengue, 220 of which are autochthonous, that is, contracted in the municipality itself, 16 imported and one undetermined.

In 2018 there were only 15 confirmed cases; in 2019, 51 cases; in 2020 there was also an explosion of cases, but less than this year, with 194 records and, last year, 2021, there were 44 cases of dengue in Bragança Paulista. Therefore, from 2021 to 2022 there was an increase of 438%.

In June, by the way, Em Pauta published the case of a 9-year-old girl, who was hospitalized in an ICU bedafter being infected by the Aedes aegypti mosquito.

THE SYMPTOMS

According to the Ministry of Health, the main symptoms of dengue are:

High fever greater than 38°C

Body and joint pain

Pain behind the eyes

malaise

Lack of appetite

Headache

Red spots on the body

