Arsenal beat Zurich 2-1 in Europa League

Arsenal beat Zurich 2-1 this afternoon (08), in a match valid for the first round of the Europa League group stage. The score was built with goals from Marquinhos and Nketiah for the Gunners. kryeziu discounted for the Swiss.

With this result, Mikel Arteta’s men take the second place in Group A. In the other group clash, PSV and Bodo/Glimt drew 1-1.

Arsenal return to the field to face Everton on Sunday (11), at 10 am (GMT), for the English Championship. Zurich will face Servette, also on Sunday, at 9:15 am (GMT), for the Swiss.

Debut in style

Signed by Arsenal in the last transfer window, striker Marquinhos, ex-São Paulo, made his debut with the Gunners shirt. To seal it with a flourish, the Brazilian opened the scoring of the match. The English team went on a counterattack with Fábio Vieira, who activated Nketiah. The forward made a low cross, and Marquinhos, unmarked, sent it to Brecher’s goal. Shirt 27 cried with emotion.

Marquinhos celebrates his first goal with the Arsenal shirt against Zurich in the Europa League Image: Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

All the same

At the end of the first stage, Zurich managed to reach the tie. Refereeing called Nketiah’s penalty on top of Aliti inside the area. The Arsenal forward ended up kicking the opponent’s leg in the dispute for the ball. Kryeziu went for the ball and sent it to the back of the net.

Homage to the Queen

At the return of the break, a minute of silence was respected, with the players gathered in the central circle, on account of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, confirmed this afternoon.

Arsenal and Zurich players pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II Image: Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Gunners in advantage

The second half started with a lot of pressure from the Gunners. Mikel Arteta’s team went up in search of the result and got their second goal in a great night for Marquinhos. The Brazilian made a cross on the second stick just as Nketiah. headed in between Brecher and the right post.

Gabriel Jesus on the field

In the middle of the second stage, the Brazilian number 9 was called by Mikel Arteta. Gabriel is one of the players who are present in Tite’s call-ups and makes a great start to the season. The striker’s absence at the start of the match can be explained by the fact that the Gunners are prioritizing the Premier League.

Brazilians on the rise!

Gabriel Martinelli, who disputes a place in the Brazilian team, played a good game this afternoon. Despite missing two opportunities to swing the net, the striker created good plays on the side of the field. In fact, at the end of the second half, he gave a beautiful pass to Jesus, who finished well, but the goalkeeper Brecher made a great save to avoid Arsenal’s third goal.

DATASHEET: ZURICH 1×2 ARSENAL

Reason: Europa League group stage

Place: Arena St. Gallen in Zurich (Switzerland)

Date and time: September 8, 2022, at 1:25 pm (GMT)

goals: Marquinhos (16′ Q1 – ARS), Kryeziu (43′ Q1 – ZUR) and Nketiah (16′ Q2 – ARS)

Yellow cards: Kryeziu (ZUR)

ZURICH: Brecher, Boranijasevic, Kamberi, Kryeziu, Aliti, Dzemaili, Selnaes, Okita (Avdijaj), Krasniqi (Marchesano), Guerrero (Rohnere) Tosin (Santini). Technician: Franco Fuck

ARSENAL: Turner, Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel Magalhães, Tierney (Zinchenko), Lokonga, Fábio Vieira (Ödegaard), Xhaka, Marquinhos (Saka), Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli. Technician: Mikel Arteta