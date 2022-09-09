Assassin’s Creed Mirage: New leak reveals game synopsis

With just a few days to go until Ubisoft Forward and the finally official reveal of Assassin’s Creed Miragethe new title of the acclaimed franchise had new information leaked by the trusted insider Tom Henderson at the Reddit.

In the publication, Henderson shows a more generic synopsis of the upcoming game, which will be set in Baghdad and seems to bring back the essence of the saga, abandoning part of the more RPG scheme of the last three games released. Check out:

“Experience the story of Basim, a cunning street thief who seeks answers and justice as he navigates the bustling streets of Baghdad in the 9th century. Through a mysterious and ancient organization known as The Hidden, he will become a deadly Master of Assassins and will change your destiny in ways you could never have imagined.

Live a modern experience of iconic features and gameplay that has redefined the franchise for 15 years;

Parkour seamlessly across the city and stealthily eliminate targets with more visceral kills than ever before;

Explore an incredibly dense and vibrant city whose inhabitants react to your every move, and discover the secrets of four unique districts as you venture into Baghdad’s Golden Age.”

Although we still don’t have trailers or many official images, Ubisoft has already announced the game through a post on its social networks after the title had its DLC material leaked ahead of time.

If the leaks are confirmed, this will be the first game after Assassin’s Creed Syndicate to adopt the classic style of franchise gameplay, something that was taken from AC: Origins, Odyssey and Valhalla.

If the news is already encouraging for fans of classic Ubisoft games, the presentation of the French company still promises a lot of news about the franchise. According to Jason Schreier, at least four other games will be announced at the event.

Assassin’s Creed on Game Pass?

Future Assassin creed games coming to Xbox game pass?

The official profile of Ubisoft Brazil accidentally revealed a publicity image of the announcement of the next title in the franchise, and the most careful eyes soon noticed that the material contained the logo of the Xbox Game Pass next to the platforms that the game will be available on.

The expectation is that Mirage arrives on the service sooner or later, however, many rumors point out that Ubisoft +, streaming from the brand itself, is encompassed by the Xbox feature as well as done with EA Play.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage does not yet have a premiere date, and should only reach the public in early 2023. More information will be announced at Ubisoft Forward, which takes place next Saturday (10), at 16:00 GMT.