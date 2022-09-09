Assault on ESPN reporter in Flamengo vs Vlez, national shame – Kelen Cristina

ESPN reporter Jessica Dias was harassed by a Flamengo fan at Maracan (photo: video playback) Feminism should be on the school grid throughout Brazil. Before you turn your nose up at this statement, know that you may be doing so because you don’t understand and haven’t even been taught the subject. And that just reinforces the thesis that opens this column. Also: before anyone asks what this has to do with the sports field, I answer: it has a lot to do with it. Too much. Because the basis for respecting women, including those who attend sports arenas, for leisure or for work. In each case of aggression against a woman, in any situation, it is necessary to emphasize the need for us all to be feminists.

In recent Brazil, there has been a great effort to distort the concept of feminism and, especially, to preach misinformation, depreciating it. As if the movement was linked to pejorative issues, in an attempt to delegitimize it and disdain all the achievements that came from it.

The essence of feminism is nothing more than equality between men and women, in all aspects – social, political and economic. Thanks to feminism, women today can do basic things, from which they were jettisoned in Brazil, like vote and even play sports!

Many people do not know, but on April 14, 1941, President Getlio Vargas issued a decree-law that prohibited women from playing sports that were not “appropriate for their nature.” During the Military Dictatorship, the National Sports Council (CND) listed sports exclusively for men: wrestling of any nature, soccer, indoor soccer, beach soccer, water polo, rugby, weightlifting and baseball.

It was only in 1979 that the decree fell. In 1983, women’s football was regulated. It was only in 1988 that the first Brazilian Women’s Team was formed. All of this not only delayed the development of the sport in the country, but also had a direct impact on the behavior of fans that we still see in stadiums, of sexual harassment. Women attacked for the simple fact of being in that environment. As if they didn’t belong in that space.

This week, we had another chapter of machismo in its most abject form. Jessica Dias, an ESPN reporter, was harassed during a live broadcast by a Flamengo fan when she was working to show the crowds at Maracan before the game Flamengo x Vlez Sarsfield, for the Copa Libertadores. She was concentrating on exercising her profession when she was kissed by the man, who ended up in prison.

Criminal sexual harassment. This information needs to be taken everywhere and there is more punishment for those who feel authorized to attack a woman. No man has the right to touch a woman, to kiss her, without consent. humiliating for a woman to live in this kind of situation. And many still found it funny, disdained the journalist’s disrespect.

The scene is not unpublished. In Mineiro itself, this year, there was a wave of harassment against fans who, increasingly, are indignant and seek their rights. O subject has already been dealt with in the Free Shot column. I need to expose these criminals, denounce them. Make noise. Show you’re wrong. Always, anywhere.

Hence the vital importance of teaching feminism from childhood. So that boys grow up knowing how to respect, under any circumstances, women. Let them know that they are not an object, submissive, passive. And teach girls to understand their rights, seek them out and reject any form of harassment, aggression, physical and psychological.

It eats indoors. With that member of your family who makes sexist jokes (racists, etc.) and minimizes serious discussions about these topics. By normalizing this at home, he is normalizing aggression of all kinds, anywhere.